MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (“ BCCPC”, together, with affiliates,“ Base Carbon”, or the“ Company”), a provider of capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved in the global carbon markets, today announced that Michael Costa, CEO of Base Carbon, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 19, 2026.

DATE: Thursday, November 19, 2026

TIME: 1:00 pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 19, 20, 23 and 24. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Proven Track Record: US$39 million in cash received from carbon credit sales to date.

Balance Sheet Strength: Market capitalization of approximately US$34.5 million1, with US$16 million in CORSIA-eligible carbon credit inventory and cash combined and no debt as at September 30, 2026.

Discount to Net Asset Value: Base Carbon's shares trade at approximately 35% of balance sheet net asset value per share of approximately US$0.972, based on share price of US$0.343 as at September 30, 2026. Shareholder-focused Capital Allocation: Since inception, the Company has repurchased and cancelled approximately 27.9 million common shares under its normal course issuer bid program and various share purchase agreements (22% of the then shares outstanding).



About Base Carbon

Base Carbon provides capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved in the global carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and reduction projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Base Carbon Inc.

Investor Relations

+1 (647) 952 3979

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

...

1 Market Capitalization calculated using a closing share price of C$0.49 per Share and ~100.9 MM fully diluted shares outstanding and exchange rate of C$1.4188 per US$1.00 as at September 30, 2026.

2 Balance Sheet Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) is a non-IFRS measure but is provided to offer investors valuable supplemental insights into the Company's financial performance. NAVPS does not have a standardized definition under IFRS and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. NAVPS is calculated from Shareholders' Equity as at September 30, 2026 divided by fully diluted outstanding shares as at September 30, 2026.

3 Closing share price of C$0.49 on Cboe Exchange calculated with an exchange rate of C$1.4188 per US$1.00 as at September 30, 2026.