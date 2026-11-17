(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the“Company” or“Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCID: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, posting income from mining operations of $3.2 million and a net income of $0.6 million for the quarter. Production for the quarter at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 2.1 million pounds (“lbs”) of copper and 2,368 ounces (“oz”) of gold in concentrate at a cash cost(1) of $1.80 per payable pound of copper (net of gold credits)(1)(2). Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, stated:“In this period, we are beginning to see results from our planned operational improvements in most metrics when compared to the first two quarters of this year, particularly in gold production and gold recoveries. These gains have positively impacted our financial results, most notably the reduction in AISC to levels we have been targeting for second half of the year.” Mr.Ganoza continued,“we expect further improvements in both operating and financial performance in the coming quarters as we continue to invest in development of higher grade zones while at the same time resolving remaining operational bottlenecks.” Third Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Highlights Sales for Q3-2026 was $18.6 million. In Q3-2025, a shipping delay in Colombia prevented the Company from shipping its concentrate, resulting in the product remaining in inventory until it was sold in Q4-2025. Copper (“Cu”) and gold (“Au”) accounted for 60% and 40% of the 4,901 (Q3-2025 – Nil) dry metric tonnes of concentrate (“DMT”) sold during Q3-2026. The average realized price per metal was $6.45 (Q3-2025 – $Nil) per pound of copper and $4,449 (Q3-2025 – $Nil) per ounce of gold. Net income was $0.6 million for the quarter, compared with a $4.1 million net loss in Q3-2025. At September 30, 2026, the Company's working capital deficit was $12.5 million (December 31, 2025 – $20.2 million). After the reporting date, on October 15, 2026, the Company completed the refinancing described below, allowing it to repay short-term debt and reduce its working capital deficit. Cash costs(1) in Q3-2026 were $246.93 per tonne of processed ore (up 38% from Q3-2025 – $179.23) and $1.80 per pound of payable copper produced (net of gold credits)(1)(2) (down 34% from Q3-2025 – $2.74). The increase in cash cost per tonne was driven by a shift in mining activities towards stope preparation and mine development to access future production areas, as well as lower ore production, which reduced the volume over which fixed costs could be spread. A stronger Colombian peso also increased production costs when translated into US dollars. The decrease in cash costs per pound of payable copper produced was primarily driven by higher gold by-product credits because of higher gold prices and head grades during Q3-2026. Cash margin was $4.65 (Q3-2025 – $1.91) per pound of payable copper produced(1), up 144% from Q3-2025, as higher realized copper prices in Q3-2026 were complemented by lower cash costs per pound noted above. All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) in Q3-2026 decreased to $4.34 from $4.87 in Q3-2025, mainly because of higher gold by-product credits (as described above).

Subsequent Events to the Reporting Date: On October 15, 2026, the Company refinanced its debt by issuing a $16.4 million secured convertible debenture to Urion Investments Holdings Sárl, an affiliate of Trafigura PTE. Ltd. The debenture matures on October 16, 2031, is convertible at $0.22 per share, and bears annual interest of 7.0% if paid in cash or 10.0% if paid in shares, and it is payable quarterly. Proceeds repaid the Dundee Debenture in full ($6,910,578, including accrued interest) and $3,528,462 in outstanding principal and accrued interest under the Trafigura Credit Agreement. The Company settled the remaining $2.5 million under the Trafigura Credit Agreement by issuing 16,149,870 common shares to Trafigura at a deemed price of $0.1548 per share, fully repaying the agreement. Remaining debenture proceeds are available for La Plata pre-construction activities and general corporate purposes.

Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Financial Results

Q3-2026 Q3-2025 % Change Sales $ 18,560,727 $ (1,274,044) (1,557%) Cost of sales (15,347,527) – 100% Income (loss) from mining operations 3,213,200 (1,274,044) (352%) As a % of sales 17% 100% General and administrative expenses (1,583,348) (1,100,900) 44% Income (loss) from operations 1,566,784 (2,623,347) (160%) As a % of sales 8% 206% Income (loss) before income taxes 1,194,983 (3,586,122) (133%) Net income (loss) 639,497 (4,131,369) (115%) As a % of sales 3% 324% Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash operating working capital items(1) 4,814,137 (1,838,165) (362%)



Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Operational Details

In Q3-2026, the Company produced 2.1 million lbs of copper, 2,368 oz of gold, and 7,287 oz of silver. Copper production decreased by 7% and increased by 28% for gold, respectively when compared to Q3-2025.

Q3-2026 Q3-2025 % Change Production (Contained metals)(3) Copper (000s lbs) 2,099 2,253 (7%) Gold (oz) 2,368 1,847 28% Silver (oz) 7,287 6,722 8% Mine Tonnes of material mined 52,048 61,005 (15%) Mill Tonnes processed 52,494 61,392 (14%) Tonnes processed per day 795 739 8% Copper grade (%) 1.98 1.83 8% Gold grade (g/t) 2.02 1.52 33% Silver grade (g/t) 7.60 7.87 (3%)





Recoveries Copper (%) 91.5 90.8 1% Gold (%) 69.4 61.5 13% Silver (%) 57.3 45.5 26% Concentrates Copper Concentrates (DMT) 5,420 5,749 (6%) Copper (%) 17.5 17.8 (1%) Gold (g/t) 13.6 10.0 36% Silver (g/t) 41.8 36.4 15% Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 1,952 2,120 (8%) Cash cost per pound of payable copper ($/lbs)(1)(2) 1.80 2.74 (34%)



The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR+ and have also been posted on the company's website at:

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing it's high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza

CEO

Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF

Investor Relations

Igor Dutina

Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a“U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation statements regarding improving cost efficiencies at El Roble, taking advantage of the favorable metal price environment, and possible outcomes of any pending arbitration, consultation, litigation, negotiation or regulatory investigation, and the timing and amount of the future construction of the La Plata project, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements herein are based, include, but are not limited to, that all required third party contractual, regulatory and governmental approvals will be obtained for the development, construction and production of its properties, there being no significant disruptions affecting operation, permitting, development, expansion and power supply proceeding on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, certain price assumptions for copper, gold and silver, prices for and availability of fuel oil, electricity, parts and equipment and other key supplies remaining consistent with current levels, production forecasts meeting expectations, the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserves estimates, labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, that additional financing sources will be available on reasonable commercial terms in order for the Company to make scheduled repayments of principal, interest, and any applicable premiums on its outstanding indebtedness. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks associated with the Company's outstanding debt, including the Company's ability to successfully secure additional funds through debt or equity issuances to meet these obligations, or successfully negotiate to amend or extend their terms uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs of the Company's projects; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated September 4, 2024, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at and as available on the Company's website for further details.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this announcement or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The items marked with a“(1)” are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as filed on SEDAR+ and as available on the Company's website for further details.

(1) Alternative performance measures; please refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

(2) By-product credits

(3) Subject to adjustments on final settlement