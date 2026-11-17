MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More live music, big games and good food will give Calgarians more reasons to make Ranchman's their own

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 50 years, Ranchman's has helped Calgarians make memories around country music, dancing and western hospitality. Its next chapter will build on that history with an experience that gives longtime guests more to enjoy and a new generation more to discover.

The next Ranchman's will be a place to catch a favourite band, cheer on your team or settle in over a good meal. Two stages will bring more live music, while pool and other games will make it easy to spend an afternoon or make a night of it. Country music, dancing and rodeo will remain at its heart.

Wendy Daniel, director of marketing for Ranchman's, said:“I want our regulars to walk in and feel proud of what Ranchman's has become. I also want someone who's never come for a country night to see the food, the pool tables or the game on the screens and say, 'Let's go there.' We have room to welcome a lot more people, and we're going to do it with the same western spirit that has made Ranchman's iconic.”

The larger Schanks location in south Calgary gives Ranchman's room to grow while continuing to invest in its country music and dancehall traditions. Opening is planned for early 2027, subject to renovations and permitting.

The Ranchman's and Schanks crews are working as one team, bringing together the country nights and casual afternoons their regulars love. Fans can look forward to football, hockey and combat sports, with rodeo getting the same big-game treatment.

Schanks' familiar favourites, Ranchman's smoked barbecue and country comfort food will help shape the menu, with hearty meals and fair prices that make lunch or dinner with friends an easy choice.

Ranchman's will maintain its full menu, live music, dancing and lessons through Christmas. The holiday season is one of its busiest outside Stampede, and the team is excited to welcome guests back and send the venue off in style. Schanks will also continue operating in full throughout this time.

To celebrate 54 years at its current location, Ranchman's will host The Last Rodeo Before We Move on January 2, 2027. Canadian country music star Brett Kissel will headline the final concert on the iconic Ranchman's stage, joined by surprise guests.

Opening details and further announcements will be shared at ranchmans.ca/our-future

About Ranchman's

Established in 1972, Ranchman's is a Calgary country music and dancehall institution with longstanding ties to rodeo, the Calgary Stampede, and the entertainment industry at large. Its live music, dancing and western hospitality have brought generations of Calgarians and visitors together.

Media contact

Ryan Townend

WJ Agency, on behalf of Ranchman's

... or 1.877.770.0840



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at