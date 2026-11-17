MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Holiday festivities include 12 days of delicious deals, free gift wrap that doubles as coupons, and a new holiday must-have tradition: The Chicken in the Kitchen

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, the leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is giving fans more to unwrap this holiday season with 12 Days of Pollo and a virtual storefront offering new traditions to celebrate the season. The celebration brings daily food offers beginning December 1, holiday wrapping paper that doubles as a gift of savings, and a chance to take home the brand's new Chicken in the Kitchen holiday hide-and-seek plushie.

At the heart of El Pollo Loco holidays is El Pollo Loco's beloved 12 Days of Pollo, a series of daily deals for Loco Rewards members. Offers include BOGO burritos, $10 Tostadas, and social giveaways, giving fans reason to make El Pollo Loco part of their holiday plans. Offers valid for Loco Rewards members at participating restaurants for a limited time.

View full 12 Days of Pollo Terms & Conditions here.

“Our 12 Days of Pollo has become a beloved holiday tradition, and this year we are adding another dash of 'Loco' with our new virtual storefront,” said Jill Adams, CMO of El Pollo Loco.“From 12 days of amazing deals in our app, to wrapping paper that doubles as a coupon, to our Chicken in the Kitchen plushie, we've got something for everyone on your holiday list.”

EL POLLO LOCO'S WEBSTORE IS NOW LIVE WITH HOLIDAY MERCH AND MORE LOCO FUN!

El Pollo Loco Holiday Gift Wrap: FREE

FREE gift wrap that doubles as a promise of free food! Turn the finishing touch on a holiday present into another treat for the person receiving it. With three festive designs celebrating the winter holidays, the reverse side features coupons for free items at participating El Pollo Loco restaurants, redeemable by Loco Rewards Members.

Beginning today (11/17), fans can order a FREE roll of El Pollo Loco holiday wrapping paper, exclusively through shop.elpolloloco.com. Orders will begin shipping the first week of December. Customers are limited to one roll per style while supplies last

The Chicken in the Kitchen Plushie: $24.99

Also available through the webstore, El Pollo Loco is bringing The Chicken in the Kitchen to life as a plush holiday companion. By day, The Chicken in the Kitchen watches the kitchen bustle, but by night the kitchen becomes his playground. He sneaks. He hides. He“redecorates.” You might call it mischief – he calls it his night shift. Pose him. Hide him. Catch him in the act. This adorable plushie doll comes in a custom box and makes a great gift or countdown activity. Start a new tradition and bring the Chicken into your kitchen – but warning: things might get Loco! Preorder open now at shop.elpolloloco.com.

For the complete 12 Days of Pollo calendar, wrapping paper availability and plushie giveaway follow @ElPolloLoco on social media. And don't forget to sign up for Loco Rewards to take advantage of these great holiday deals.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards as a“Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” three years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across ten U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.

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