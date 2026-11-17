MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRTC), a leading digital health care company with a mission to create trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (JPMorgan) for $100 million of its common stock, as part of its previously announced $200 million share repurchase authorization.

Under the terms of the ASR, iRhythm will make an initial payment of $100 million to JPMorgan and receive an initial delivery of shares representing approximately 80% of the total number of shares expected to be repurchased under the ASR. The total number of shares that iRhythm will ultimately repurchase under the ASR will be determined based on the volume-weighted average price of the company's common stock during the term of the ASR, less a discount and subject to adjustments pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ASR agreement. Final settlement of the ASR is expected to occur no later than the first quarter of 2027. Following completion of the ASR, iRhythm will have approximately $100 million remaining available under its outstanding share repurchase authorization.

The company expects to fund this ASR with existing cash and cash equivalents.

About iRhythm Holdings, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company with a mission to create trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm's vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. An investor can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'will', 'project', 'plan', 'believe', 'target' and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future actions or operating or financial performance. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the ASR, including the total number of shares to be repurchased under the ASR and the timing of final settlement of the ASR, and the amount, timing, methods and sources of funding of repurchases under the share repurchase program and the structure of such repurchases. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the fact that the ASR and other common stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; risks relating to the final number of shares repurchased under the ASR, which will depend on the trading price of our common stock during the term of the ASR; intense competition in the markets we compete in; fluctuations in our operating results; future reimbursement and regulatory conditions; financial market conditions; the execution and effect of our business strategy; future business decisions made by us and our competitors; and additional risks described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed on November 5, 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be unduly relied upon. We undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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