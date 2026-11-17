MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At $25 a month, Tello's top unlimited plan undercuts major carriers by 204% to 850%

Salt Lake City, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report by WhistleOut, in partnership with Tello, found that customers of the Big Three carriers (AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile) pay far more for cell service than they need to. The average single-line Big Three plan costs $76 a month, 204% more than Tello's top unlimited plan at just $25, and depending on the plan, Big Three customers can pay up to 850% more.

The gap grows for families on multi-line plans. The average Big Three family plan costs $244 a month, and switching to a low-cost carrier like Tello could save the average American household $2,283 a year. In some states, that's up to 5% of yearly household income, or roughly two weeks' pay.

MVNOs, or mobile virtual network operators, run on the same network towers as the major carriers., skipping the infrastructure costs and passing the savings on to customers. Yet despite offering comparable coverage at lower prices, 61% of Americans surveyed still didn't know MVNOs use the same networks as the Big Three.

“Some people think that MVNOs have poor coverage,” said Max McCaskill, Senior Staff Writer at WhistleOut.“However, MVNOs like Tello Mobile actually have access to the same networks as major carriers at much lower prices, making them a great value for wireless service.”

Beyond price, the report found that many Americans are unhappy with their bills, unsure of their usage, and open to switching. Additional report findings include:



An estimated 83.2 million U.S. households collectively overspend about $190 billion a year on mobile plans.

42% of Americans saw their mobile plan price increase in the past year.

Only 10% of Americans think they're getting a good deal on their phone bill.

The Big Three risk losing 230 million customers due to high mobile prices.

1 in 3 Americans bundle their mobile plan with cable or internet, and 32% have plans with free or discounted streaming. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans don't know how to check their monthly data usage, which means many could be paying for data they don't use. The average American uses 24GB a month.

For consumers ready to cut their phone bill, Tello offers plans starting at $5 a month with no contracts, and coverage nationwide 5G network.

“At Tello, we are committed to making mobile service better for the people who use it every day,” said Silvana Santa, CEO.“We combine affordable pricing, flexible services, and a genuinely customer-oriented approach, giving people the freedom to choose what works best for them. We believe mobile service should be simple, transparent, and built around people's needs.”

Most Americans don't think twice about their phone bill once it's set up, but the report shows that habit could be costing families more than $2,000 a year. Tello plans range from $5 to $25 a month, so even its top unlimited plan costs about a third of the average Big Three single-line plan.

See the full report here:

Compare Tello plans here:

Attachments



Household Cell Phone Plan Overspending by State Cell Phone Plan Overspending Report: American Families Waste $2,200 a Year

CONTACT: Tim Tincher WhistleOut...