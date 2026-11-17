MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho High School brought together students, families, educators, and district leadership on Oct. 29 to celebrate the latest publication of the Future Authors Project, titled“Inked in Time.” The book is the newest release from the annual program, which is a collaborative writing workshop supported by Canon U.S.A., Inc. Centered on personal experiences, this year's collection explores the theme of nostalgia, with students and teachers drawing inspiration from their most cherished childhood memories.

The Jericho School District began participating in the Future Authors Project in 2017 to provide select high school students with a unique opportunity to experience the full writing process, from conceptualizing their ideas and developing their voice, to editing and publication. As part of the program, participants learned the fundamentals of photography during a presentation led by a Canon professional. The students used Canon-provided Rebel SL2 cameras to create original images to complement their written work in the book. This year, 30 participants, encompassing 18 students and 12 teachers, contributed to the book, which was printed and bound by Suffolk Printing using Canon's state-of-the-art imagePRESS V1350 color production digital press.

“Supporting the next generation of storytellers through the Future Authors Project remains a tremendous privilege for Canon,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“These students have crafted pieces that are deeply moving and authentic, transforming their personal reflections into a beautifully published book, which underscores the enduring power of print to preserve meaningful moments. We congratulate all the student authors on this outstanding milestone and extend our sincere thanks to the educators who guided them along the way.”

During the celebratory launch event on Oct. 29, the young writers were stationed at tables throughout the room for an authentic author-signing experience. Parents, fellow students, and district community members circulated with fresh copies of“Inked in Time,” visiting each author's table to have the contributors sign their dedicated pages and discuss the stories behind their work.

“Every year, the Future Authors Project gives our students an incredible platform to discover their creative voices, but this year's theme of nostalgia brought out something truly special,” said Dr. Daniel Salzman, curriculum associate for English language arts, Jericho School District.“Watching our students and teachers dig into their personal memories and translate those moments onto the page has been deeply moving. Holding a professionally printed book featuring their own work is a transformative milestone for these young writers, and we are immensely grateful to Canon for their steadfast dedication to nurturing our students' potential.”

With“Inked in Time” officially published, the book stands as an enduring keepsake for the participating students and educators, while setting the stage for the next group of aspiring writers in the Jericho community.



About the Jericho Union Free School District

Located on Long Island in Nassau County, New York, the Jericho Union Free School District serves approximately 3,200 students across five schools: Cantiague Elementary School, George A. Jackson Elementary School, Jeffrey Ratner Robert Seaman Elementary School, Jericho Middle School, and Jericho High School. Guided by a commitment to academic rigor, innovative thinking, and social-emotional well-being, Jericho UFSD blends a nurturing learning environment with high standards to prepare every student for a lifetime of success and global leadership. For more information, visit .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

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Jericho Future Authors 2026

CONTACT: Janee Law Canon U.S.A., Inc. 631-497-1890...