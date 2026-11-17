Eight-week, board-ready assessment gives middle-market leadership teams a clear view of spans, layers, and roles before acquisitions and AI deployment

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stonehill, a strategy and innovation consultancy serving private equity-backed middle-market companies, today announced the launch of its Organizational Design Diagnostic. It is a fixed-scope engagement that helps leadership teams find where their structure is slowing growth, integration, and AI adoption - and what to do about it.

Middle-market companies are being restructured from two directions at once. Add-on acquisitions bring duplicate roles, unclear decision rights, and mismatched reporting lines. Meanwhile, AI and automation are changing which roles create value and how much management a team needs. Many organizations answer with across-the-board cuts or hiring freezes, which save money in the short term but leave the underlying structure unchanged.

The Stonehill organizational design consulting diagnostic is built for leadership teams and boards that need an objective, fact-based view before making those decisions. Over eight weeks, Stonehill's senior consultants assess:

Structure, layers, and spans of control: where management layers have accumulated and where spans are too narrow or too wide to operate effectively.

Roles and decision rights: which positions have lost value as the business has grown, and where accountability overlaps or falls through the cracks.

Integration readiness: how well the organization can absorb acquired companies, drawing on Stonehill's post-merger integration practice.

AI and automation opportunity: where Stonehill's Center of Excellence for AI, Automation, and Analytics sees roles and workflows that can be redesigned, not just reduced.

The engagement ends with a board-ready findings report and a prioritized set of design options. Companies can then make structural decisions with evidence instead of relying on instinct or on headcount targets alone.

“Most organizations don't have a headcount problem. They have a design problem,” said Doug Pace, founder and CEO of Stonehill.“When a company has grown through acquisitions, or is about to put real money into AI, the structure that got it here is usually not the one that gets it to the next stage. Our diagnostic gives leadership and the board a clear picture of what to change and what to protect, before they cut the wrong things.”

Stonehill's organizational design work draws on its team of operators who have run the functions they now advise on. Its senior-led delivery model gives middle-market clients experienced practitioners throughout an engagement, rather than the leveraged pyramid model common at larger firms. Leadership teams interested in the Organizational Design Diagnostic can learn more at stonehillinnovation.

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy serving Fortune 1000 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate their most complex and sensitive challenges, combining design thinking, business strategy, and advanced analytics to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Known for handling its clients' boldest ideas, Stonehill has facilitated billions of dollars in mergers and delivered solutions that have touched millions of lives. For more information, visit stonehillinnovation.



Julie Stollings

Stonehill Innovation

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Stonehill Launches Organizational Design Diagnostic to Help Companies Restructure for Integration and AI News Provided By Stonehill November 17, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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