

Rob Bonta noted that multiple "red flags" have emerged in his investigation of the scandal enveloping Nvidia.

The crisis deepened following revelations of Huang's extramarital affair with a woman suspected by U.S. authorities of being a Chinese intelligence asset. The inquiry aligns with Bonta's wider regulatory crackdown on tech giants, which also includes a recent lawsuit filed against OpenAI for alleged unfair competition and unsafe artificial intelligence development.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that state investigators are closely reviewing the scandal involving Nvidia Corp.(NVDA) and its ousted leader, Jensen Huang.

California's chief law enforcement officer characterized the situation as a matter his department could "very possibly" investigate further, while speaking during a Bloomberg Television interview.

Bonta withheld specific details about his primary concerns and emphasized that his team is currently evaluating whether the existing facts and legal frameworks warrant formal intervention.

"It's something that we're interested in. Red flags have been raised. We're aware and we're looking," Bonta stated.

Fallout From The Leadership Crisis

The problems began last week amid reports of the former Nvidia CEO's extramarital affair with Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy. The revelation triggered a sharp slump in Nvidia's market share and culminated in Huang's removal as chief executive officer.

Meanwhile, Beijing formally rejected allegations that it attempted to conduct espionage operations against the former Nvidia executive. Despite his ouster, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Huang has expressed a desire to reclaim his leadership position, though the board of directors is not actively entertaining the possibility.

Bonta's Crackdown On Silicon Valley

Bonta's Nvidia crackdown highlights a broader, aggressive regulatory approach toward the technology sector by California's top prosecutor.

Alongside the Nvidia evaluation, Bonta's office initiated a major legal action this week by filing a lawsuit against OpenAI. The complaint accuses the AI developer of violating state unfair competition laws through the unsafe development and deployment of its AI technologies.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment around both Nvidia on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish,' with 'extremely high' retail chatter.

Nvidia stock has lost close to 18% year-to-date.

Nvidia is scheduled to report earnings for the quarter ending September 2026 after market hours on Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of approximately $108.71 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, according to Koyfin.

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