MENAFN - GetNews)"The free AI Visibility Checker from USA Marketing Pros gives a website an AI visibility score out of 100."USA Marketing Pros, a Northern Virginia web design and SEO agency based in Arlington, has released a free AI visibility checker that gives any website an AI search readiness score out of 100 and lists recommended fixes in order of importance.

Arlington, Virginia - November 17, 2026 - USA Marketing Pros, a Northern Virginia web design and SEO agency based in Arlington, has launched a free AI Visibility Checker. The AI visibility tool shows business owners whether AI search tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews can reach and read their websites.

More consumers now use AI tools to find local service providers. The agency developed the checker after finding the same issues on many local business websites: robots rules or security settings that block AI search crawlers, missing LocalBusiness schema, and service pages with very little readable text.

"More of our local business clients were asking why ChatGPT or Perplexity recommends their competitors and not them," said Tim Sumer, Managing Director of USA Marketing Pros. "Often the cause was something simple on their own website. We built a free checker so any business owner can find those problems quickly, without signing up."

Users enter a web address and receive an AI visibility score out of 100, along with a list of recommended fixes ordered by importance. The checker reviews:



Crawler access: whether robots allows the search crawlers used by Google, Bing, ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity

Indexing: whether the homepage can be indexed

Structured data: LocalBusiness schema

Content: readable text on the page and an llms file

Search basics: HTTPS, page title, meta description, H1 heading and XML sitemap

Local trust signals, such as a visible phone number and links to the business's profiles Mobile page speed from Google PageSpeed, reported separately

The tool measures a website's technical readiness for AI search visibility. It does not report whether ChatGPT or other AI tools currently mention a business, which also depends on reviews, business listings and what other websites say about the company. The checker requires no account and does not store the addresses entered or the results.

The AI Visibility Checker is part of a set of free SEO tools published by USA Marketing Pros, which also includes an AI Crawler Checker, a LocalBusiness Schema Generator, an llms Generator, a Google Business Profile Description Generator and a Google Review Link Generator. The AI Crawler Checker and LocalBusiness Schema Generator are also available as free browser extensions for Chrome, Edge and Firefox.

About USA Marketing Pros

USA Marketing Pros is a Northern Virginia web design and SEO agency based in Arlington, Virginia, founded in 2012. The agency provides web design, local SEO, Google Ads management and reputation management for businesses across Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax and the Washington, DC metro area. It also helps businesses get found in AI search tools such as ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews. Its mission is to help businesses improve their visibility, generate leads and build trust online.