MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Arab and Islamic countries and organizations on Tuesday condemned continued Iranian attacks on the Kingdom of Bahrain, describing them as a flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its categorical rejection of the attacks, warning that they represent a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability. According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry reiterated full solidarity with Bahrain and support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty and stability.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the repeated Iranian attacks in the strongest terms, stating they violate international law and principles of good neighborliness while undermining regional peace efforts. Cited by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry renewed Saudi Arabia's full solidarity with Bahrain and called for an immediate halt to Iranian attacks across the region to give diplomatic negotiations a chance to resolve the crisis.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Egypt rejected any actions infringing upon Bahrain's sovereignty or endangering its citizens and residents. Reaffirming full support for Bahrain's security measures, Cairo stressed that the security of Bahrain and Gulf Arab states is an integral part of Egypt's national security, urging an immediate end to attacks and escalation.

The Arab Parliament also condemned the renewed Iranian attacks, asserting that Bahrain's security is inseparable from broader Arab national security. It warned that restraint exercised by Arab states should not be misconstrued as weakness or exploited as a pretext for further aggression.

Holding Iran fully responsible for the attacks and their repercussions, the parliament urged the UN Security Council to take decisive deterrent measures and hold perpetrators accountable.

Meanwhile, the Muslim World League (MWL) denounced the repeated strikes. In a statement issued by its General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa stated that the attacks violate religious values as well as international and humanitarian laws, posing a grave threat to regional stability and undermining peace initiatives, while affirming full solidarity with Bahrain.

//Petra// AF