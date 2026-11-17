MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Russia on Tuesday called on Iran and the United States to return to the diplomatic track to resolve their differences, expressing regret over the renewed escalation of tensions in the region and the risks it poses to regional security and stability, maritime navigation, and global energy supplies.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference that Moscow urged the parties concerned to halt the military confrontation and refrain from steps that could further escalate tensions.

She stressed the need to address differences through dialogue and political means while safeguarding the security and interests of countries in the region.

//Petra// AF