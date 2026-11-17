MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Major US stock indexes fell for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil remained steady at $85.62 a barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 880 points, or 1.74%, during the day's trading.

The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 250 points, or 1.04%, while the S&P 500 dropped around 90 points, or 1.21%.

//Petra// AF