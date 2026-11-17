US Stocks Extend Losses For Second Consecutive Day As Oil Prices Hold Steady
New York, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Major US stock indexes fell for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil remained steady at $85.62 a barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 880 points, or 1.74%, during the day's trading.
The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 250 points, or 1.04%, while the S&P 500 dropped around 90 points, or 1.21%.
//Petra// AF
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