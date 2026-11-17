Khmara Comments On Strike Against Kerch Bridge
“As for long-range strikes, we consider this a promising area and plan to triple these capabilities next year. We will have more jet-powered drones. We expect them to be more effective and to hit targets on Russian territory with greater precision,” Khmara said.Read also: Strike on Kerch Bridge marks another impressive success for Ukraine – Austrian colonel
At the same time, he declined to disclose details of the operation to disable the Kerch Bridge.
Before the meeting, Khmara commented on Ukraine's successful strikes to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalists with a single phrase:“We're just getting started.”
As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike was the seventh stage of an operation that had lasted several weeks. The operation was developed and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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