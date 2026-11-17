MENAFN - UkrinForm) Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara made the statement in response to a question about the strike on the Kerch Bridge during a joint press conference following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“As for long-range strikes, we consider this a promising area and plan to triple these capabilities next year. We will have more jet-powered drones. We expect them to be more effective and to hit targets on Russian territory with greater precision,” Khmara said.

Strike on Kerch Bridge marks another impressive success for Ukraine – Austrian colonel

At the same time, he declined to disclose details of the operation to disable the Kerch Bridge.

Before the meeting, Khmara commented on Ukraine's successful strikes to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalists with a single phrase:“We're just getting started.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike was the seventh stage of an operation that had lasted several weeks. The operation was developed and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.