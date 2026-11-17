MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported by NewsMaker.

According to preliminary data from Moldova's Ministry of Defense, five drones crashed near populated areas in different parts of the country.

The Ministry of Defense reported several unauthorized drone flights between 15:45 and 18:10.

“According to preliminary data from the unified airspace monitoring system, a total of seven drones flew over Moldovan territory,” the statement said.

Five of them crashed near the settlements of Călțuitor, Pohorniceni, Pogrebeni, Nîșcani and Băxani.

Another suspected drone crash site was identified in the Ocnița district.

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The seventh drone disappeared from monitoring systems near the city of Leova, in the direction of the state border.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the National Army's Air Operations Center continues to monitor the situation in cooperation with relevant authorities and partners.

Earlier in the evening of November 17, Moldovan police received several reports of a drone crash and explosions in the municipality of Chișinău, as well as in the Orhei and Florești districts.

Explosive ordnance specialists were dispatched to all reported locations to verify the information and establish the circumstances.

The reports were confirmed by Moldova's General Inspectorate of Police on November 17.

As previously reported, Moldovan authorities had restricted flights after a Russian Shahed drone entered the country's airspace and flew over Chișinău.