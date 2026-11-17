MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara made the statement in Brussels during a joint press conference following the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group format, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Khmara said Ukraine was proposing an exchange under which its partners would transfer missiles from their own stockpiles to Ukraine in return for missiles that Kyiv had already contracted for delivery in the coming years. He explained that this arrangement would allow Ukraine to receive the missiles sooner.

He stated that strengthening Ukraine's air force would require additional aircraft, pilots, weapons and maintenance capabilities.

He also identified FPV drones, medium- and long-range strike drones, interceptor drones to counter Shahed drones, and ground-based robotic systems as among Ukraine's urgent needs.

According to Khmara, Ukraine intended to use drones and ground robots to supply military units operating near the front line, thereby reducing risks to military personnel.

He added that participants at the meeting had also discussed support for Ukraine in 2027, with countering Russian ballistic missiles identified as one of the key priorities.

The minister said Ukraine had the production capacity to increase drone manufacturing but needed investment from its partners to achieve this goal.

He noted that Russia was adapting and investing heavily in its military capabilities. Therefore, Ukraine aimed to double its drone production and needed partner support through investment in joint production and the establishment of joint ventures.

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Khmara also stated that, in recent months, Ukraine's Defense Forces had liberated more territory than Russian forces had captured, while Russian military losses had continued to increase month after month.

He emphasized that Ukraine was demonstrating resilience on the battlefield and that its goal was to inflict greater losses on Russia than the number of soldiers it recruited.

The Defense Minister expressed gratitude to German and British representatives Boris Pistorius and Wes Streeting, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, for their leadership and support. He also thanked all partners for their announced contributions, stressing that every decision had practical significance for Ukraine's defense.

Khmara concluded by emphasizing that a strong Ukraine meant a strong Europe and that partners shared a common understanding of this and had every opportunity to translate it into concrete action.

As previously reported, the United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with a military assistance package worth GBP 240 million (more than $316 million). It will include more than 1,000 additional short-range air defense missile and over a dozen air defense radars.

In addition, Sweden will provide approximately 720 million Swedish kronor in additional financial contributions to multilateral funds and initiatives supporting Ukraine's defense.

Germany and Norway will jointly finance a new package of US weapons for Ukraine under the PURL initiative, each contributing $300 million.