Azerbaijani Fighter Becomes Two-Time European Kudo Champion
Competing in the 270 category, the Azerbaijani representative claimed the European title for the second time.
On his way to the final, Aliyev defeated athletes from England and Lithuania. In the decisive bout, he overcame an Armenian-origin opponent representing Bulgaria and took the top spot on the podium.
Thus, Aliyev added another achievement to his record as Azerbaijan's only world champion and a two-time European champion in kudo.
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