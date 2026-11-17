MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, announced today that Larry Hilsheimer has decided to conclude his tenure as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, capping more than a decade of leadership that reshaped the company's financial foundation and business portfolio.

Bill D'Onofrio, currently Chief Transformation Officer and Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will succeed Mr. Hilsheimer as the Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2027. Mr. D'Onofrio has worked closely with Mr. Hilsheimer over the past 12 years and brings deep knowledge of Greif's portfolio, capital priorities, and investors. Mr. Hilsheimer will remain with Greif as an advisor to advise on process redesign efforts related to Greif's cost optimization commitments and ensure continuity through the transition.

“Larry has been a transformational force at Greif,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer.“He understands that our results begin with our people and our customers, and he built a finance organization that lives that belief. We thank him for his exceptional service and leadership. Bill knows our business and our investors, and I am confident he is the right leader for this next chapter.”

“I am honored to take on this role,” said Mr. D'Onofrio.“I look forward to working with Ole, our Board of Directors, and our colleagues to build on Larry's work and continue to deliver results for our customers and shareholders.”

“I am extraordinarily proud of what we have accomplished together and of the strength of Greif and its leadership team today,” said Mr. Hilsheimer.“Bill is exceptionally well prepared to lead our finance organization, and I look forward to supporting him, Ole, and the Board through this transition.”

The appointment reflects Greif's disciplined approach to succession planning and its commitment to developing leaders from within.

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in over 35 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative and tailored solutions that support some of the world's most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence and global sustainability, Greif packages life's essentials-and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company's Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal and Innovative Closure Solutions at and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

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