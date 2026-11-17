MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IAPRD late-breaking poster shows MDS-UPDRS motor scores remained stable compared to baseline recorded at study entry with no disease progression among the 13 evaluable participants who completed 12 months of daily oral administration of rexaceract

Differential CSF GluSph response in participants with Parkinson's disease and a participant later diagnosed with MSA support potential of CSF GluSph as a disease-specific biomarker

Results support disease-modifying potential of rexaceract and favorable tolerability profile; no new safety signals observed in the 9-month extension of the Phase 1b study

Additional biomarker validation in CSF samples taken at conclusion of Phase 1b extension will be reported by end of year

GT-04686, the second GBA1-modulating clinical candidate discovered through Gain's MagellanTM drug discovery platform, continues to demonstrate favorable efficacy in preclinical models

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced the late-breaking presentation of clinical data from the Phase 1b clinical study of rexaceract at the 31st IAPRD World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders. The Company also presented posters, one of which was a late-breaker, outlining preclinical development of GT-04686, the Company's second allosteric modulator developed from the MagellanTM AI drug discovery platform, at the 31st IAPRD World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders and Neuroscience 2026.

PDFs of the posters presented are available on the Science and Technology section of the Company's website at .

“Seeing MDS-UPDRS scores remain stable after a full year of dosing with rexaceract is an important clinical milestone for Gain and reinforces the potential for a durable clinical benefit. We are particularly encouraged by the differences in GluSph response observed between patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and the patient with multiple system atrophy (MSA), which suggest that GluSph may serve as a disease-specific biomarker for Parkinson's disease. We will build on this clinical data with additional biomarker analysis of GluSph taken from CSF samples at the conclusion of the Phase 1b extension, which we believe will provide further insights into the underlying biology of the disease and strengthen our understanding of rexaceract,” said Gene Mack, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gain Therapeutics.“Together, these findings reinforce our conviction that rexaceract has the potential to move treatment beyond symptom management by addressing the underlying biology of Parkinson's disease and ultimately become the backbone of the next generation of Parkinson's disease treatments.”

Mr. Mack added,“We are also encouraged by the increasingly robust preclinical development dossier for GT-04686. We believe the data presented support further development of GT-04686 and we expect to select an initial therapeutic indication for our second allosteric modulator by the end of Q4 2026. We look forward to continuing expansion of our differentiated GCase-targeting platform with the potential to unlock multiple therapeutic opportunities.”

31st IAPRD World Congress Posters

Late-Breaking Rexaceract Poster

The late-breaker, entitled,“Open label extension of a Phase 1b clinical study to evaluate the effect of rexaceract (GT-02287) in Parkinson's Disease,” was presented on-site by the Company's Vice President, Clinical Operations Raffaella Pozzi. Data on safety, tolerability, biomarkers, and clinical scores from the completed Phase 1b clinical study of rexaceract support its disease-modifying potential through 12 months of administration and continued development in Parkinson's disease (PD). As of November 1, 2026, 13 of the 13 evaluable patients have completed the full 12-month administration of rexaceract comprising the 3-month Part 1 of the study and the 9-month open-label extension.

MDS-UPDRS motor scores demonstrated stability when compared to baseline with no overall disease progression as measured by the MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III scales among the 13 evaluable participants who had completed 12 months of daily oral administration of rexaceract.

Figure 1.







Individual cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) glucosylsphingosine (GluSph) log2-fold changes from baseline after 90 days of dosing with rexaceract

Following the first 3 months (90 days) of dosing, 11 of 11 evaluable patients with Parkinson's disease and from whom the Company had cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples demonstrated reductions or no change in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) glucosylsphingosine (GluSph) levels from baseline. Notably, the individual participant who was subsequently diagnosed with multiple system atrophy (MSA) demonstrated a change in CSF GluSph in the opposite direction.

Importantly, this participant also did not demonstrate a meaningful clinical response to treatment. The Company believes the directional biomarker response suggests that CSF GluSph may reflect differences in underlying disease biology and is reflective of a disease-specific biological response in PD patients.

Long-term data demonstrated that rexaceract was generally well tolerated over 12 months of dosing. No new safety concerns were identified during Part 2 (the 9-month extension) Data Monitoring Committee reviews and overall, a lower incidence of Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs) occurred in Part 2 of the study compared with Part 1 (initial three-month administration). Additionally, no new clinically relevant liver enzyme elevations were observed with continued dosing for up to one year.

Late-breaking GT-04686 Poster

The late-breaker, entitled,“Preclinical development of the novel GCase allosteric modulator GT-04686 in a GBA1 Parkinson's disease model,” was presented on-site by the Company's Vice President, Research Ana Maria Garcia-Collazo. The data demonstrated that GT-04686 improves motor performance, coordination, nest-building (a measure of cognition) and olfactory function in a mouse model of GBA1-PD, which utilizes a combination of intra-striatal α-synuclein pre-formed fibril (PFF) administration and GCase activity lowering with conduritol beta epoxide (CBE). These improvements were accompanied by modulation of key PD pathology biomarkers, and were demonstrated in a delayed treatment paradigm, with dosing beginning after behavioral phenotype was established.

Treatment with GT-04686 reduced α-synuclein aggregates – a pathological hallmark of PD and related disorders - in the substantia nigra and restored striatal dopamine, tyrosine hydroxylase (TH) staining in the substantia nigra, and cortical neuronal nuclei (NeuN) toward control levels, suggesting neuroprotection.

Neuroscience 2026 Poster

A poster, entitled,“Novel allosteric GCase modulator GT-04686 reduces neuropathology and improves motor and non-motor function in a preclinical model of GBA1 Parkinson's disease,” was presented on-site by the Company's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Joanne Taylor. In a similar mouse model of GBA1 PD, GT-04686 was shown to rescue deficits in neuromuscular function and motor coordination as well as to prevent the development of deficits in nest building tests and olfactory function at lower doses than tested previously.

Dr. Taylor commented on the data,“Our proprietary MagellanTM drug discovery platform has enabled the identification of novel GCase allosteric modulators, which have demonstrated encouraging preclinical results in models of Parkinson's disease. We believe the potential of GCase as a therapeutic target beyond Parkinson's disease is evident and we are excited to advance the development of GT-04686 while continuing to leverage the MagellanTM platform to discover promising therapeutic candidates for other neurodegenerative and rare diseases.”

About the International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders (IAPRD)'s 31st World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders

The IAPRD World Congress provides a collegial atmosphere to meet, interact and network with colleagues from around the world who are interested in the field of parkinsonism and related disorders. IAPRD 2026 will feature a program of clinical and scientific sessions revolving around the theme Enhancing Patient Care Through Education, Technology, and Therapeutics. A global faculty of distinguished experts will provide updates on the latest developments, current knowledge, and new tools enabling innovative research and treatment in parkinsonism and related disorders.

About the SfN (Society for Neuroscience) 's Neuroscience 2026 Annual Meeting

The SfN annual meeting brings together scientists from around the world to discover new ideas, share their research, and experience the best the neuroscience field has to offer. Neuroscience 2026 will feature lectures, symposia, and events for scientists at all career stages.

About Rexaceract

Gain Therapeutics' lead drug candidate rexaceract, formerly known as GT-02287, is in clinical development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD) with or without a GBA1 mutation. The orally administered, brain-penetrant small molecule is a beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) positive allosteric modulator, antiparkinsonian, that restores the function of the lysosomal enzyme GCase, which becomes misfolded and impaired due to mutations in the GBA1 gene, the most common genetic abnormality associated with PD, or other age-related stress factors, by stabilizing and chaperoning it to the lysosomes and mitochondria. In preclinical models of PD, rexaceract restored GCase enzymatic function, reduced endoplasmic reticulum stress, lysosomal and mitochondrial pathology, aggregated α-synuclein, neuroinflammation and neuronal death, as well as plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels, a biomarker of neurodegeneration. In rodent models of both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD, rexaceract was shown to rescue deficits in motor function and gait and prevent the development of deficits in complex behaviors such as nesting. Washout experiments in both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD models, in which behavioral and neurochemical rescue effects seen with rexaceract were maintained even once it had been removed, suggest that rexaceract may have the potential to slow or stop the progression of the disease.

Results from a Phase 1 study of rexaceract in healthy volunteers demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, plasma and CNS exposures in the projected therapeutic range, and target engagement with an increase in GCase activity among those receiving rexaceract at clinically relevant doses.

Rexaceract is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of PD with or without a GBA1 mutation. The primary endpoint of the trial, which enrolled participants across seven sites in Australia, is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of rexaceract after three months of dosing in people with PD. The Phase 1b study extension allowed participants to continue to be treated with rexaceract for up to a total of 12 months.

Gain's lead program in PD has been awarded funding support early in its development from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson's with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse – Swiss Innovation Agency.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain's lead drug candidate, rexaceract is currently being evaluated for the treatment of PD with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. The Company believes rexaceract has further potential in Gaucher's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer's disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.

Gain's unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced MagellanTM platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“will,”“may,”“should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential significance of the clinical and biomarker findings from the Company's Phase 1b study of rexaceract; the development of the Company's current or future product candidates, including rexaceract and GT-04686; results from preclinical studies and initial or interim data from early clinical trials, including open-label data, will be predictive of the final results of the clinical trials or future trials; the Company's ability to replicate positive results from earlier preclinical studies or clinical trials in current or future clinical trials; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company's product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings made with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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