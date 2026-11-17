MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long December nights make the holidays a natural time to start. DWARF mini, an 840 g app-controlled telescope for beginners, photographs the Moon, nebulae and galaxies from a balcony or backyard, with no astronomy background required.

Wuhan, HUBEI, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DWARFLAB, the maker of app-controlled smart telescopes, is inviting families and first-time stargazers to spend the long December nights photographing the winter sky with DWARF mini, which the company describes as the world's smallest smart telescope. At 840 g, DWARF mini is designed to be carried to a balcony, a backyard or a weekend trip and set up in minutes, with the phone app handling the technical steps.







DWARF mini smart telescope on a tripod in a backyard at dusk, with a family in the background.

In December, nights in Europe and North America are among the longest of the year, and many families have time off to spend outdoors together. The Geminid meteor shower, one of the most reliable annual showers, reaches a moon-free maximum on December 14. Meteors are best enjoyed with the naked eye, since they streak across the whole sky. The same clear nights, however, are ideal for pointing a small telescope at targets that stay put: the Moon, bright nebulae, star fields and the Andromeda Galaxy.

DWARF mini is built for exactly that kind of evening. Users pick a target in the app, and the telescope takes care of autofocus, GoTo navigation and star tracking, then stacks images automatically. A built-in triple filter system includes a dual narrowband filter optimized for Hα and O III, which helps cut moonlight and city glow. That light-pollution reduction matters most when imaging emission nebulae, which can be photographed even from urban and suburban locations. Stellar Studio, built into the app, enhances images directly on the phone, with no computer required. More experienced users can shoot RAW and export files to their preferred desktop software, or switch to equatorial mode, which requires polar alignment, for 90-second exposures.

For a first clear night, DWARFLAB suggests three simple steps:



Set up 15 minutes before observing, on a stable surface or tripod, away from direct streetlights.

Start with the Moon or a bright star cluster to get familiar with the app, then move to a nebula. Let the telescope stack for several minutes. The longer it collects light, the more detail appears.

"The holidays are when families finally have time to look up together. With DWARF mini, the first photo of a nebula can happen on the first clear night, from a balcony, without any astronomy background. That moment is what gets people hooked on the night sky," said Grace Wang, Head of Marketing at DWARFLAB.

DWARF mini is also suited to daytime use, including birdwatching and scenic viewing, which makes it a year-round gift rather than a single-season gadget.

DWARF mini is available at dwarflab.com for USD $419. In Europe, it lists at €429 and ships from DWARFLAB's EU warehouse. Black Friday offers in Germany, France, Spain and Italy run from November 19 to 30 through DWARFLAB's official marketplace stores. A tripod is sold separately.

About DWARFLAB

DWARFLAB develops compact, app-controlled smart telescopes that make astrophotography and nature observation accessible to beginners and enthusiasts through automated tracking and image processing.

Press Inquiries

Andrea Marchiotto

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