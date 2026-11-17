MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI self-checkout company grew its U.S. base from 25 systems in 2024 to more than 400 today.

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisioLab, the AI-powered visual self-checkout provider for high-traffic food service environments, has won the 2026 Newcomer of the Year Award following a live audience vote at the German American Chamber of Commerce New York's (GACC New York) Fall Gala Dinner on Nov. 12 in New York City. The award recognizes German startups and small to mid-sized companies that have achieved notable success in the U.S. market.







VisioLab wins Newcomer of the Year at GACC New York's Fall Gala, Nov. 12. L-R: Ann-Brit Schlingmann, GACC; Simon Fiechtner, Deep Care US; Iwo Gernemann, VisioLab; Volker Baer, Wurth Group; Leon Voland and Leon Hegert, Spherecast. Photo: 1028 Photography

Represented by Co-Founder Iwo Gernemann, VisioLab was one of three finalists selected by an external jury. Each finalist pitched live to an audience of about 200 senior executives from the German American business community before the audience voted.

“We congratulate VisioLab, one of our STEP USA alumni, on receiving the 2026 Newcomer of the Year Award. Through STEP USA, GACC New York supports German startups in entering and expanding in the U.S. market. We wish the entire team continued success in the United States.”

– Susanne Gellert, President & CEO, GACC New York

Rapid U.S. expansion

VisioLab, a German company founded in Osnabrück, entered the U.S. market in 2023 and runs its U.S. operation from Boston. It has since grown from 25 systems in 2024 to 433 across 50 venues (as of Oct. 31, 2026). Worldwide, VisioLab systems process about 1 million transactions per month.

Existing customers are expanding as well. Kia Center, home of the Orlando Magic, grew from 4 to 65 VisioLab systems in 18 months, and Brigham Young University from 7 to 22. VisioLab's U.S. customer base spans NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS venues, collegiate stadiums, convention centers, amphitheaters, performing arts centers, cultural attractions, hotels, airports and ski resorts.

“It's a real honor to receive the German American Chamber of Commerce's Newcomer of the Year Award and to have been chosen by an audience that knows first-hand what it takes to build a business across the Atlantic. Anyone who's been to a game knows that moment when the crowd goes wild and you're still standing in line for a drink. We want every fan back in their seat in time for it – and when fans know they won't miss the game, they happily come back for a second round.”

– Iwo Gernemann, Co-Founder and President, VisioLab, Inc.

How VisioLab works

Customers place food and beverage items under an iPad camera, and VisioLab's visual AI recognizes them and charges the customer. There is no scanning, no cash register and no waiting in line. The system combines a mounted iPad, item-recognition software, an integrated payment terminal and a back-of-house platform with data reporting. A system can be set up in under 10 minutes. Checkouts take as fast as 10 seconds, and transactions continue when internet connectivity drops. According to VisioLab data, customers have seen up to a 60% increase in net revenue compared with previous point-of-sale solutions.

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About VisioLab

VisioLab is a global provider of AI-powered visual self-checkout technology for high-traffic food service environments, with customers in the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand. It serves sports and entertainment venues, higher education, corporate dining, and travel and hospitality. Its visual AI recognizes food and beverage items on a standard iPad, with no barcodes or scanning. Founded in 2019, VisioLab is headquartered in Osnabrück, Germany, with its U.S. operation based in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at visiolab.io.

About the German American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (GACC New York)

Founded in 1947, the German American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (GACC New York) is dedicated to strengthening transatlantic business relations between Germany and the United States. With nearly 80 years of experience, GACC New York serves as a trusted partner for German companies seeking to establish, expand, and grow their presence in the U.S. market. Through its extensive business network and comprehensive services, including market entry and business development, legal support, J-1 visa services, recruitment, and startup programs such as STEP USA, GACC New York connects businesses, fosters innovation, and creates opportunities for long-term transatlantic success.

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