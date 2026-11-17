MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legislation would ensure federal workers receive access to high-quality health care for work-related injuries from their chosen health care provider

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) applauds the U.S. Senate's unanimous passage of S. 3296, the Improving Access to Workers' Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act of 2025. The bipartisan legislation would help injured federal workers receive timely care from nurse practitioners (NPs) and other qualified health care providers.

“On behalf of AANP and more than 461,000 nurse practitioners, we thank Senators Collins and Blumenthal for their bipartisan leadership to pass S. 3296, said AANP President Valerie Fuller, PhD, DNP.“We applaud the U.S. Senate for unanimously passing this important legislation, which will help ensure injured federal workers receive access to high-quality health care for their work-related injuries.

“Federal employees can already choose an NP as their health care provider under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program and S. 3296 is a common-sense, no-cost solution to give federal workers timely access to the care they need, when they need it most, said Fuller.“By passing this bill, the U.S. Senate has once again acted to reduce unnecessary barriers to care, enabling the nation's NPs to provide health care services in accordance with state law. We urge the U.S. House of Representatives to promptly pass S. 3296.”

About the American Association of Nurse Practitioners®

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization representing the interests of nurse practitioners (NPs) and NP students in the United States. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP advances health policy and promotes excellence in practice, education and research to support high-quality, patient-centered care. Learn more at aanp.org.

CONTACT: Bryan Black American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP)...