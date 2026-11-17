Maikel Nisimblat, Founder of GALEX AI, at a hospital reviewing medical imaging as part of the development of AI-powered forensic clinical auditing technology.

**Illustrative image of Maikel Nisimblat, Founder of GALEX AI, presenting AI-powered forensic clinical auditing technology to healthcare professionals in a medical conference setting.**

Illustrative image of Maikel Nisimblat, Founder of GALEX AI, showcasing the platform's AI-powered forensic clinical auditing dashboard and its analysis of medical records, clinical guidelines, and potential patient safety concerns.

GALEX AI expands to four countries, offering free clinical auditing pilots to Colombian public hospitals.

- Maikel Nisimblat, Founder of GALEX AIBOGOTÁ, D.C., BOGOTá, D.C, COLOMBIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GALEX AI, an artificial intelligence platform specializing in forensic clinical auditing and medical record analysis, announces its international operations across the United States, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain. As part of its commitment to healthcare quality and patient safety, the company is also announcing an initiative to offer free pilot programs to public hospitals of lower complexity in Colombia.The initiative aims to make advanced artificial intelligence technology accessible to public healthcare institutions, supporting medical teams in reviewing clinical cases, identifying potential gaps in medical documentation, and strengthening clinical quality assessment.## Artificial Intelligence for Forensic Clinical AuditingGALEX AI combines Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Big Data, and Machine Learning technologies to analyze extensive medical records and compare documented clinical care against relevant clinical practice guidelines, medical protocols, healthcare regulations, and specialized reference sources.The platform is designed to help identify potential deviations, omissions, inconsistencies, and documentation gaps throughout the patient care process. Its analysis may include:- Medical history and previous clinical records.- Diagnosis and treatment decisions.- Medication orders and administration records.- Laboratory results and diagnostic imaging.- Surgical procedures and postoperative care.- Patient monitoring, follow-up, and clinical documentation.- Informed consent and relevant medical records.By organizing and analyzing large volumes of clinical information, GALEX AI seeks to help healthcare professionals and authorized reviewers identify relevant findings that might otherwise require extensive manual review.The platform is designed as a decision-support and auditing tool. It does not independently establish medical negligence, replace professional medical judgment, or determine legal liability. Its findings require appropriate review and interpretation by qualified professionals.## Free Pilot Programs for Public Hospitals in ColombiaAs part of its social impact commitment, GALEX AI will initially offer free pilot programs to public hospitals of lower complexity in Colombia.The objective is to test the technology in practical institutional settings, including medical board meetings, clinical case reviews, and healthcare quality assessment processes.Public hospitals frequently operate under significant resource constraints and face demanding patient volumes. Reviewing extensive medical histories and previous clinical information can be challenging for healthcare teams, particularly when consultation times are limited.GALEX AI aims to support these institutions by helping organize clinical information, identify potential issues for further review, and provide additional analytical support to medical professionals.The initiative seeks to contribute to:- Stronger clinical quality review processes.- Improved patient safety assessment.- More structured medical record analysis.- Earlier identification of potential documentation gaps.- Better-informed discussions during medical board meetings.- Greater access to advanced healthcare technology.GALEX AI invites interested public hospitals, healthcare institutions, and medical professionals in Colombia to explore pilot collaborations.Any implementation will be subject to institutional agreements, appropriate authorizations, confidentiality safeguards, and applicable personal data protection and healthcare requirements.## Supporting Healthcare Professionals and Legal EvaluationGALEX AI is designed to serve different participants in the healthcare ecosystem, including hospitals, clinics, physicians, patients and families, medical malpractice attorneys, and medical expert witnesses.For healthcare institutions, the platform can support clinical auditing and quality assessment. For physicians and medical specialists, it can help organize complex clinical information for professional review.In the context of medical malpractice evaluation, the platform can assist legal professionals and medical experts in examining extensive clinical records and identifying issues that may warrant further investigation.In Colombia, Nisimblat Law Offices serves as the legal representation associated with GALEX AI, providing legal evaluation of potential claims and constitutional actions involving urgent healthcare protection.The company also seeks to develop professional networks connecting medical malpractice attorneys, medical auditors, and expert witnesses in its target markets.## Technology, Security, and InnovationGALEX AI uses a combination of artificial intelligence technologies and specialized knowledge sources to support the analysis of complex medical documentation.Its RAG-based architecture is designed to retrieve relevant reference information and contextualize findings against specialized sources. The platform's analytical capabilities combine document processing, data analysis, and machine learning to support structured forensic clinical audits.The company has also filed a patent application in the United States, which is currently pending.GALEX AI incorporates security measures intended to protect sensitive clinical information, with attention to encryption, confidentiality, and applicable healthcare data protection requirements. Institutional implementations must comply with the legal and regulatory obligations applicable to the relevant jurisdiction.## Founder and LeadershipGALEX AI was founded by Maikel Nisimblat, an attorney and entrepreneur with more than 29 years of professional experience.Nisimblat holds a law degree from Universidad de los Andes in Colombia and a specialization in Mining and Energy Law from Universidad Externado de Colombia. His professional education also includes negotiation training through the Program on Negotiation (PON), associated with Harvard, MIT, and Tufts; a specialization in Business Development from the George Washington University School of Business; IBM certifications in AI Prompt Engineering and Generative AI Foundations; and training at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in AI for Finance and Marketing.He is currently pursuing a Tech MBA through ADEN International Business School and Euncet Business School, affiliated with the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) in Spain.His work brings together legal expertise, negotiation, business development, and artificial intelligence to address challenges in healthcare documentation, clinical auditing, and medical accountability.## About GALEX AIGALEX AI is an artificial intelligence platform focused on forensic clinical auditing and medical record analysis. Combining RAG, Big Data, and Machine Learning, the platform helps analyze complex medical documentation and identify potential findings for review by qualified healthcare and legal professionals.With operations in the United States, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain, GALEX AI seeks to contribute to more accessible, structured, and technology-supported clinical auditing.**Media Contact**GALEX AI – International ExpansionColombian Representation: Nisimblat Law OfficesWebsite: [ href="](usa.c" rel="external nofollow" )medicalLegal representation in Colombia: []( ) email. corporativo\@nisimblatlaw\.com

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GALEX AI Expands Forensic Clinical Auditing to Four Countries, Offering Free Hospital Pilots News Provided By Nisimblat Law November 17, 2026, 21:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Science, Technology



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