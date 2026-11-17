A Key Rank Strategies client saw organic search clicks rise 324.5% to 8,808, according to the client's Google Search Console data.

The Costa Mesa agency reports a 324.5% rise in organic clicks for a client and now offers AI search optimization to local businesses across the U.S.

- George Mercurius

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key Rank Strategies, a Costa Mesa SEO agency, today reported a 324.5% increase in organic search clicks for one of its clients and announced that its AI search optimization services are now available to local businesses nationwide.

The client, a private investigation firm in Southern California, received 8,808 clicks from Google Search over three months, up 324.5% from the previous three months, according to the firm's Google Search Console data. Its pages were shown in search results 1.68 million times over the same period.

The agency attributes the growth to its local SEO services, including work on the firm's service pages and Google Business Profile. Results vary by business, market and starting point, and the agency focus on the clients business revenue.

"Owners don't care about rankings. They care whether the phone rings and the business is growing," said George Mercurius, founder of Key Rank Strategies. "These numbers come straight from the client's own Search Console, and that is the only kind of proof we want to show."

Alongside the result, the agency is expanding its services to businesses across the United States. More customers now ask AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews for a recommendation instead of scrolling through a list of links. The service is built to help a local business appear in those answers by making its services, service area and reviews clear and consistent across its website, Google Business Profile and other online listings, adding structured data that search engines and AI tools can read, and publishing pages that directly answer the questions customers ask.

"A business that is easy for Google to understand is also easier for an AI tool to recommend," Mercurius said. "Most local businesses have not checked what these tools say about them."

Key Rank Strategies works with local service businesses, law firms and clinics on a month-to-month basis. Business owners can request a free audit at /free-audit/.

About Key Rank Strategies

Key Rank Strategies is a search marketing agency in Costa Mesa, California. It helps local businesses get found on Google Search, Google Maps and AI search tools. More information is available at .

George Mercurius

Key Rank Strategies Marketing Agency

+1 949-810-7351

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Key Rank Strategies Highlights 324% Organic Search Growth as Agency Expands AI Search Optimization Services Nationwide News Provided By Key Rank Strategies Marketing Agency November 17, 2026, 21:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.