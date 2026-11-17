Barack Obama Leadership Academy Liquidation in Detroit, Michigan

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Barack Obama Leadership Academy

Barack Obama Leadership Academy Has Closed Its Doors and Is Liquidating Its Classroom, Tech, and Facility Assets via Online Auction Now Through 11/19/26.

- Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctionsDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Barack Obama Leadership Academy, a Detroit educational institution founded in 1997, has made the difficult decision to close its doors after nearly three decades of serving the community. Established to foster academic achievement and leadership on the city's East Side, the school stood for 29 years as a vital learning hub for local students and families, continually modernizing with interactive classroom technology and full-service campus facilities.Now, the academy is offering schools, childcare centers, community organizations, and the general public the chance to acquire its remaining assets through an online liquidation auction. Everything onsite is being sold, including 65-inch interactive One Screen touch displays, Epson BrightLink projectors, Apple iPads, Chromebooks, laptops, charging carts, server racks, student desks and chairs, cafeteria tables, and commercial kitchen equipment such as a Norlake walk-in freezer and Delfield refrigerator.“This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other educational institutions,” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of Localauctions.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online-only auction on Localauctions. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age, and registration is free on the website. Each item starts with a $5 opening bid, and all purchases must be removed from the facility by Saturday, 11/21/26. Bidding is open now through Thursday, November 19th at 12 p.m. ET, with an in-person preview available that same morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Barack Obama Leadership Academy is located at 10800 E. Canfield St., Detroit, MI 48214. Highest bidders must pick up and remove their items on Friday, 11/20/26 and Saturday, 11/21/26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to browse the catalog, visit the Local Auctions Website.

Gabriel Prado

LocalAuctions

+1 (602) 875-7336

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Contents of Detroit's Barack Obama Leadership Academy Up For Auction on LocalAuctions News Provided By Local Liquidators LLC November 17, 2026, 21:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education



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