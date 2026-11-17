MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will bring CHERRiSH directly to Division III football student-athletes competing in the Extra Points Bowl and ForeverLawn Bowl, marking another major step in the brand's growing presence in sports and athlete recovery

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRiSH, the 100% pure cherry juice formulated with a proprietary blend of tart Montmorency and sweet Bing cherries for serious athlete recovery, announced it has been named the Official Recovery Partner of the Opendorse Bowl Series, taking place November 21 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

As part of the partnership, every student-athlete and staff member participating in the Extra Points Bowl and ForeverLawn Bowl will receive CHERRiSH's signature 3 oz. pouches, containing the equivalent to 65 cherries. Pouches will be distributed throughout Bowl Series weekend, including around team dinners and following the games, giving athletes access to CHERRiSH as they prepare to compete and begin their postgame recovery.

Made with tart Montmorency and sweet Bing cherries, CHERRiSH is formulated to support athlete recovery, improve post-workout sleep with a natural melatonin boost, and support overall heart and gut health. Following its recent partnership with the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, the Opendorse Bowl Series marks another exciting opportunity for CHERRiSH to connect with athletes across different sports.

“Football players put their bodies through tremendous physical demands over the course of the season,” said Daniel Haggart, CEO of CHERRiSH.“The work doesn't stop when the final whistle blows, and recovery is just as important as the preparation that gets athletes ready to compete. The Opendorse Bowl Series gives these student-athletes another opportunity to compete and finish their seasons on a memorable stage. We're excited to be a part of that experience and bring CHERRiSH to a new group of athletes who understand the importance of taking care of their bodies.”

Now in its third year, the Opendorse Bowl Series brings together teams from the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC), North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC), Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) and Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) for two postseason games. Created in 2024, the series expands postseason opportunities for Division III football programs while connecting participating student-athletes with NIL opportunities and educational resources.

“At the Opendorse Bowl Series, we're always looking for ways to give our student-athletes more than another football game,” said Keri Alexander Luchowski, executive director of the North Coast Athletic Conference.“Recovery is an important part of the student-athlete experience, particularly at the end of a long season, and this partnership gives us another opportunity to provide something valuable to the athletes competing in Canton.”

To celebrate the partnership, CHERRiSH is offering 10% off purchases at cherrish.com with promo code BOWL2026, valid through December 20.

For more information about CHERRiSH and its upcoming initiatives, visit cherrish.com.

About CHERRiSH

CHERRiSH is an all-natural functional beverage made with U.S.-grown Montmorency tart cherries and sweet Bing cherries. Created with athletes and active lifestyles in mind, CHERRiSH offers ready-to-drink and portable pouch formats, bringing tart cherry-based beverages to people looking to make recovery part of their everyday routine.

CONTACT: Sterling Randle Hot Paper Lantern...