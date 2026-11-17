Windward Bio To Participate At The Jefferies London Global Healthcare Conference
A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Windward Bio website.
About Windward Bio Group AG
Windward (Nasdaq: WWB) is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ultra-long-acting antibody medicines for patients with serious respiratory and dermatologic diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and atopic dermatitis. Its lead product candidate, WIN378, is a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and is being evaluated in the POLARIS-1 Phase 2/3 study in severe uncontrolled asthma and the SIRIUS Phase 2 study in COPD. Windward's second product candidate, WIN027, is an ultra-long-acting bispecific antibody targeting TSLP and interleukin-13 (IL-13) and is currently in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study.
For media and investor inquiries:
Noel Kurdi
SVP, Investor Relations and Communications
Windward Bio
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