

European Commission approval follows UK MHRA authorization of Adcomfo in March 2026 U.S. application for proposed biosimilar of XOLAIR®currently under review

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the“Company”) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Adcomfo®(omalizumab), a biosimilar to XOLAIR®.

Adcomfo, also known as ADL-018/AVT23, was developed by Kashiv BioSciences LLC in collaboration with Alvotech. Amneal acquired Kashiv in August 2026. The European Commission approval follows the positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in September 2026. Separately, Adcomfo received authorization from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in March 2026. Together, these approvals represent important regulatory milestones for the program and expand Adcomfo's reach across European markets.

“Adcomfo approval by the European Commission is a proud achievement, reflecting years of scientific expertise, dedication and collaboration,” said Andy Boyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Affordable Medicines.“This approval further demonstrates the strength of the capabilities supporting our expanding biosimilars portfolio. We see significant opportunity to broaden access to high-quality, affordable biologic medicines while building biosimilars into a durable, long-term growth driver for Amneal.”

Adcomfo is approved as an add-on treatment for severe persistent allergic asthma in eligible patients six years of age and older; as add-on therapy with intranasal corticosteroids for adults with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) for whom intranasal corticosteroid therapy does not provide adequate disease control; and as add-on therapy for adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who have an inadequate response to H1 antihistamine treatment. Adcomfo is approved in 75 mg, 150 mg and 300 mg presentations in pre-filled syringe and 75 mg and 150 mg pre-filled pen configurations.

The approval is supported by a comprehensive analytical and clinical data package demonstrating biosimilarity to reference XOLAIR. The clinical development program included two key studies. The first was a randomized, double-blind, three-arm parallel group, single dose study comparing the pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, safety and immunogenicity of ADL-018 with EU-approved XOLAIR in healthy adults. The second was a randomized, double-blind, multicenter confirmatory study evaluating the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of ADL-018 compared with XOLAIR in patients with CSU. The study enrolled 600 patients and met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating equivalent efficacy based on change from baseline in weekly Itch Severity Score at Week 12, with comparable safety between treatment groups.

Through the clinical studies conducted in different indications, the most commonly reported adverse reactions were headache, pyrexia, upper abdominal pain, dizziness, arthralgia and injection site reactions. Most of the reactions were mild or moderate in severity.

In Europe, ADVANZ PHARMA holds the marketing authorization and regional commercialization rights for Adcomfo through its partnership with Alvotech.

In the U.S., Amneal's Biologics License Application (BLA) for its proposed biosimilar to XOLAIR (omalizumab) is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Adcomfo®

Adcomfo (omalizumab) is a biosimilar to XOLAIR, a recombinant DNA-derived humanised monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to human immunoglobulin E (IgE) and prevents binding of IgE to FcɛRI (high-affinity IgE receptor) on basophils and mast cells, thereby reducing the amount of free IgE that is available to trigger the allergic cascade.

Adcomfo® (omalizumab) is associated with potential serious adverse reactions, including a Boxed Warning for anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis, presenting as bronchospasm, hypotension, syncope, urticaria, and angioedema, may occur after the first dose or after more than one year of treatment and can be life-threatening. In addition, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events and vasculitis have been identified as potential serious adverse reactions associated with Adcomfo®.

Through the clinical studies conducted in different indications, the most commonly reported adverse reactions were headache, pyrexia, upper abdominal pain, dizziness, arthralgia and injection site reactions. Most of the reactions were mild or moderate in severity.

Omalizumab should be initiated in an appropriate healthcare setting with patient monitoring and readiness to manage anaphylaxis. Patients should be educated on the signs and symptoms of severe allergic reactions and instructed to seek immediate medical attention if they occur. Careful patient selection is recommended for self-administration.

Note: XOLAIR® is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a diversified, global biopharmaceutical leader focused on expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines. Amneal was founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel, and built on the belief that innovation only matters if it's accessible. Today, Amneal has a diverse and growing portfolio of approximately 300 complex generic, specialty and biosimilar medicines, delivering more than 160 million prescriptions annually, primarily in the United States. Our Affordable Medicines segment spans retail generics, injectables, and biosimilars. Our Specialty segment provides branded treatments in neurology, including Parkinson's disease and migraine, and endocrinology. Our AvKARE segment distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products to U.S. federal, retail, and institutional customers. For additional information, please visit amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as“plans,”“expects,”“will,”“anticipates,”“estimates,” and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A,“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

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