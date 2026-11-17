MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyAI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYA) (“SkyAI” or the“Company”) today announced the final results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the“Offer”) to purchase shares of its common stock and certain outstanding warrants. The Offer expired at one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 12, 2026.

Based on the final count by MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the depositary and information agent for the Offer (the“Depositary”), and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, SkyAI has accepted for purchase the following securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer:



Common stock: 47,266,758 shares at $3.00 per share.

Pre-funded warrants: 5,137,615 cash pre-funded warrants and 10,463,001 cryptocurrency pre-funded warrants at $3.00 per warrant less the $0.0001 exercise price.

Strategic warrants: 3,955,293 strategic warrants at $3.00 per warrant less the $0.0001 exercise price. Stapled warrants: 34,459,648 cash stapled warrants and 21,544,253 cryptocurrency stapled warrants at $0.17 per warrant.



The aggregate purchase price for the securities accepted for purchase is approximately $210.0 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the Offer. Payment for securities accepted for purchase under the Offer will be made promptly in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

Holders who have tendered through DocuSign and have questions about payment should contact MacKenzie at (800) 322-2885 or (212) 929-5500, or by email at.... Holders who tendered through their brokers should contact their brokers with any questions regarding payment for their tender.

The shares accepted for purchase represent approximately 92.9% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of November 16, 2026. Following completion of the Offer, SkyAI has approximately 3.6 million common shares outstanding.

About SkyAI

SkyAI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYA) is an artificial intelligence company building an agentic finance platform for the Global South. For additional information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding the completion of the Offer, payment of the securities tendered in the Offer, and other terms and conditions of the Offer, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and other events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, the satisfaction of payment of the securities tendered in the Offer, developments or changes in general economic or market conditions, developments or changes in the securities markets, developments or changes in our business, financial condition or cash flows, as well as other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year as filed with the SEC.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year as filed with the SEC, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's continuous and periodic disclosure filings, which are available at and at All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Edelman Smithfield

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Depositary and Information Agent

MacKenzie Partners, Inc.

(800) 322-2885 or (212) 929-5500

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