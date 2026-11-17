MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) –First Quarter Revenue of $5.4 Million Came Before Material Contributions From Newly Signed Correspondents–

–Stock Locate Revenue of $3.0 Million, Now the Largest Revenue Line; 68% of Revenue From Sources Other Than Commissions–

–AtlasClearing Net Capital of $15.2 Million, $14.9 Million in Excess of Requirements–

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH) (“AtlasClear” or the“Company”), a company building regulated financial infrastructure for smaller institutions, fintechs and advisors, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.) (“AtlasClearing”), has signed its tenth correspondent clearing agreement, its fifth since the fiscal year began on July 1, 2026. The new correspondent is a long-established, full-service broker-dealer serving high-net-worth and institutional investors.

Key Facts



AtlasClearing has signed ten correspondent broker-dealer agreements, five of them since July 1, 2026.

First quarter revenue rose 27% year over year to $5.4 million. Stock locate contributed $3.0 million, and sources other than commissions accounted for approximately 68% of total revenue, up from approximately 45% a year earlier. AtlasClearing's net capital was $15.2 million at September 30, 2026, up from $14.4 million at June 30, 2026. Its excess net capital of $14.9 million exceeded the $10 million threshold the National Securities Clearing Corporation requires of firms that clear for introducing brokers.



“Last quarter, revenue grew 27% from a year earlier while compensation costs declined 13%. Not every new dollar of revenue requires more people, and that is what our platform was built for,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear Holdings.“Five of our ten correspondent agreements have been signed since July, and our job now is turning that growth in the network into growth in revenue.”

“Changing clearing firms is a significant decision for a broker-dealer. It means moving customer accounts, coordinating systems and communicating with clients, and each firm decides when it is ready to make that change public,” said Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings and Chairman of AtlasClearing, Inc.“We respect that process. Integration takes about 45 to 60 days before a firm begins moving accounts, and our job is to make that transition smooth and bring each firm into live clearing. Once a firm's accounts are on our platform, its accounts and trading activity generate clearing and account-service revenue for AtlasClearing, on infrastructure and capital we already have in place.”

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. is building a technology-enabled financial services platform designed for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its wholly owned subsidiary AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.), a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, its pending acquisition of Ark Financial Services, Inc., and its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear Holdings seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of investment banking, brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. The Company's common stock remains listed on the NYSE American, where trading has been suspended pending the Company's appeal of the Exchange's delisting determination, and is currently quoted on the OTC market under the symbol“ATCH.” For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit .

To stay up to date on AtlasClear's platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company's YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings' current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the onboarding and conversion of newly signed correspondent broker-dealers, the timing and amount of potential revenue contributions, expansion of the Company's clearing, stock locate, stock loan, securities lending and margin businesses, operating efficiencies, anticipated benefits of strategic initiatives and proposed acquisitions, including the pending acquisition of Ark Financial Services, Inc., the planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming and the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business, the Company's appeal of the NYSE American's determination to delist its common stock and its ability to restore trading on the NYSE American, a potential reverse stock split, the quotation of the common stock on the OTC market, and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors including the outcome of the Company's appeal of the NYSE American's determination to delist its common stock, the risk that trading in the common stock does not resume on the NYSE American and that the common stock is delisted, the Company's ability to effect a reverse stock split and to satisfy the NYSE American's continued listing standards, the limited liquidity and potential volatility of the common stock while it is quoted on the OTC market, the effect of the trading suspension or any delisting on the market price of the common stock, the Company's ability to raise capital, and its existing agreements and pending acquisitions, the risk that a definitive agreement for the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business, which is the subject of a non-binding letter of intent (other than certain customary provisions), is not executed, the risk that proposed acquisitions are not completed on the anticipated terms or at all, including the risk that the Ark Financial Services transaction does not receive FINRA approval or stockholder approval or satisfy other closing conditions, the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, including for the acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, difficulties integrating acquired businesses or realizing their anticipated benefits, dilution from the issuance of AtlasClear common stock, delays in onboarding correspondent broker-dealers, failure of correspondent relationships to generate anticipated revenue, termination of clearing agreements, changes in economic or political conditions or applicable laws, changes in trading activity and market conditions, regulatory developments, challenges in executing the Company's business strategy, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, and subsequent filings.

AtlasClear undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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