MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) ("Elutia" or the "Company"), a drug delivery company built to stop surgical infections, today announced that it granted equity awards on November 10, 2026 to two new employees as inducement awards under the Elutia Inc. 2026 Inducement Award Plan (the“Plan”). The awards were approved by the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors and were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Under the Plan, the two new employees received an aggregate of 378,000 non-qualified stock options (the“Options”). The Options vest 25% on the first anniversary of their vesting commencement dates, with the balance vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting is subject to each recipient's continued employment through the applicable vesting date. The Options had an exercise price of $0.93 per share, the closing price of Elutia's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 10, 2026, the grant date. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the applicable stock option agreement.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) is a drug delivery company built to stop surgical infections. The Company developed and launched EluPro, the first antibiotic-eluting bioenvelope designed to protect patients receiving pacemakers and defibrillators, and in 2025 sold that business to Boston Scientific Corporation. Elutia's lead program, NXT-41x, builds on the same drug-eluting platform and is designed to deliver two powerful antibiotics directly to the surgical site, stopping infection before it starts. Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .

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