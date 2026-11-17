Mobia Medical To Participate In The Piper Sandler 38Th Annual Healthcare Conference
Event: Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026
Time: 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast:
A live and archived version of the presentation will be available via the News & Events page of the investor section of Mobia Medical's website.
About Mobia Medical, Inc.
Mobia Medical, Inc. is a medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company's Vivistim® Paired VNSTM System is the first and only clinically validated, FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Therapy with the Vivistim® Paired VNSTM System combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. Mobia Medical is mobilizing patients, providers, and care partners to establish a better way forward in stroke care.
Investor Relations Contact
Louisa Smith
Gilmartin Group, LLC
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Media Inquiries Contact
Terri Clevenger
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