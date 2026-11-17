All financial information is reported in U.S. dollars and in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Net revenue was $8.1 million, compared with $8.4 million in Q3 2025, a 4% decrease, as higher sales volumes were offset by wholesale pricing pressure in California.

Core extraction sales volumes increased 50% year over year to 5.06 million grams, compared with 3.37 million grams in Q3 2025, driven primarily by a 67% increase in distillate volumes. Average distillate selling prices declined 36% year over year.

Gross margin increased to 38.2% from 37.4% in Q3 2025, while gross profit remained relatively flat at $3.1 million. Hydrocarbon gross margin increased to 51% from 33%, while solventless gross margin improved to 55% from 35%. Distillate gross margin declined to 20% from 49%, primarily reflecting lower wholesale prices rather than higher production costs.

Holding Q3 2025 product selling prices constant and applying them to Q3 2026 sales volumes, illustrative revenue would have been approximately $9.9 million, representing 19% year-over-year growth, with an illustrative gross margin of 49.8%, compared with actual revenue of $8.1 million and gross margin of 38.2%.

Net income was $0.3 million, compared with a net loss of $3.8 million in Q3 2025. The improvement was primarily attributable to noncash changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.2) million, compared with $0.8 million in Q3 2025, primarily reflecting increased operating expenses associated with the Himalaya acquisition and continued investment in the team. For the first nine months of 2026, gross profit increased 51% to $10.1 million, with gross margin expanding to 40.9% from 25.3%. Nine-month Adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.5 million from $(1.3) million in the prior-year period.



“Our team executed on the operating plan we set at the beginning of the year,” said Micah Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of LEEF Brands.“We expanded Salisbury Canyon Ranch from 65 acres last year to 100 acres today, and we remain on track to utilize the full 180-acre permitted footprint in 2027. We are advancing the new processing facility and bringing our farming and post-harvest operations in-house, which we expect will approximately double the share of each harvest we retain, from roughly 50% to 100%. We cannot control wholesale pricing, but we can control our cost of goods, the efficiency of our operations, and how much value we capture from every plant we grow. That is where our focus remains.”

“While Q3 profitability reflects the impact of lower wholesale pricing, our year-to-date results demonstrate significant improvement in gross margins and operating performance,” said Kevin Wilson, Chief Financial Officer of LEEF Brands.“We've made substantial investments in inventory and infrastructure to support our growth, and our focus now is on converting those investments into stronger cash flow and profitability.”

Operational Highlights

LEEF Plans to Double Biomass Retention and Expand Cultivation in 2027

LEEF continues to expand cultivation at Salisbury Canyon Ranch, increasing from 65 acres in 2025 to 100 acres for its fall 2026 harvest, with plans to utilize its full 180-acre permitted cultivation area in 2027.

The Company expects to close its acquisition of a processing facility in Arvin, California, in the coming weeks. The facility will provide drying, curing, freezing, and storage capabilities, completing a critical link in LEEF's vertically integrated supply chain.

Beginning with the 2027 growing season, LEEF plans to bring farming and post-harvest operations fully in-house, eliminating its reliance on a third-party farming arrangement under which the partner retained approximately 50% of harvested biomass in exchange for its services. This transition is expected to allow LEEF to retain 100% of its harvest while continuing to expand production.

Together, these initiatives are expected to significantly increase the amount of clean, low-cost, high-quality biomass available to LEEF for concentrate production and wholesale flower sales, strengthening the economics of Salisbury Canyon Ranch.

Wholesale Flower Expansion and Headwaters Partnership

LEEF has announced a strategic partnership with Headwaters to expand into California's wholesale flower market and create additional distribution opportunities for its concentrates business.

The partnership combines LEEF's large-scale, low-cost cultivation platform at Salisbury Canyon Ranch with Headwaters' genetics expertise, flower processing capabilities, and established wholesale distribution network. Headwaters will also offer LEEF concentrates to its existing customers, expanding the reach of both companies' product portfolios.

The partnership gives LEEF greater flexibility to sell high-quality flower directly into the wholesale market when economics favor that over processing it into concentrates. Internal modeling indicates that qualifying flower can generate substantially higher gross profit per acre than distillate, depending on realized pricing, product grades, and processing costs.

The partnership begins in 2026, with expanded cultivation and commercial activity planned for 2027.

Himalaya Branded Products

Himalaya contributed approximately $1.6 million in revenue during Q3 2026, its first full quarter following the acquisition in April.

LEEF continues to expand Himalaya's retail distribution, with new relationships creating the opportunity to increase its footprint from approximately 180 stores at acquisition to approximately 380 locations.

Management is focused on improving product formulations, manufacturing costs, and retail sales performance, with expanded distribution expected to support growth during Q4 2026 and into 2027.

Interstate Commerce and International Export Opportunities

LEEF continues discussions with major U.S. multistate operators regarding potential future supply relationships and has filed applications for DEA registration.

The Company has initiated Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) certification efforts at Salisbury Canyon Ranch and LEEF Labs, while also beginning preparations for U.S. current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) certification at LEEF Labs.

These efforts are intended to position LEEF for potential international and interstate opportunities as applicable regulatory, licensing, and certification requirements are met.

Investing in the Team

LEEF added significant manufacturing and quality expertise to its leadership team. Gary Vandenberghe, one of LEEF's original founders, was promoted to Willits General Manager, overseeing LEEF Labs and the Company's manufacturing operations in Willits. Vandenberghe has worked in cannabis cultivation and extraction for nearly two decades and played a central role in the facility's design, construction, and operation.

Steven Boortz joined LEEF as Lab Director, bringing approximately a decade of experience designing, licensing, and operating manufacturing laboratories across multiple states. As a former Chief Scientific Officer, Boortz developed proprietary production methods, established Good Manufacturing Practices, and implemented standardized manufacturing and quality-control systems.

Mario Carroll joined as Quality Assurance Manager with more than 18 years of pharmaceutical quality-assurance experience. Carroll is an ASQ Certified Quality Auditor and holds Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and computer system validation certifications.

Live Q3 Earnings Interview

LEEF will host a live video interview to discuss its third-quarter financial results, operating performance, and outlook.

Live Earnings Interview Details

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch Live on YouTube:

Jesse Redmond, Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer, will moderate a discussion with CEO Micah Anderson and CFO Kevin Wilson.

The interview will also stream live on LEEF's LinkedIn and X channels. A replay will be available on YouTube following the event.

Investors may submit questions in advance to ....

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, the Company's definition of EBITDA was revised to exclude excise and other taxes from the income tax adjustment and to use depreciation and amortization as reported in its consolidated statements of cash flows. Prior-period amounts have been conformed to the current presentation.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables below.





LEEF BRANDS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited; U.S. dollars