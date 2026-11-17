LEEF Brands Reports Q3 2026 Results, Highlights Strong Sales Volume Growth Amid California Pricing Pressure
| Nine months
ended Sept.
30, 2026
| Nine months
ended Sept.
30, 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(1,479,060
|)
|$
|(6,471,235
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,855,251
|1,703,462
|Share-based compensation
|1,839,459
|1,434,038
|Lease cost, net of repayment
|10,259
|(9,780
|)
|Amortization of debt discounts
|491,697
|744,768
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|(3,257,697
|)
|(2,134,953
|)
|Loss (gain) on crypto assets
|61,727
|(32,414
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable, net
|(947,169
|)
|(186,893
|)
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|(1,075,290
|)
|(223,366
|)
|Inventory
|(4,028,569
|)
|35,701
|Other assets
|13,729
|58,301
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|(1,106,179
|)
|744,889
|Related party payables
|(161,779
|)
|467,614
|Consideration payable
|(340,000
|)
|-
|Uncertain tax positions
|1,708,775
|2,187,163
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(6,414,846
|)
|$
|(1,682,705
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Equipment purchases
|$
|(2,627,206
|)
|$
|(614,685
|)
|Proceeds from cryptocurrency sales
|-
|403,622
|Investment in intangible assets
|-
|(371,314
|)
|Cash acquired from acquisition
|201,277
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(2,425,929
|)
|$
|(582,377
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Issuance of preferred and common shares, net of issuance costs
|$
|14,189,445
|$
|1,350,707
|Dividends paid
|(156,579
|)
|-
|Repayment of notes
|(1,106,098
|)
|(324,591
|)
|Proceeds from related party notes
|-
|749,630
|Repayment of related party notes
|(381,186
|)
|(326,000
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|$
|12,545,582
|$
|1,449,746
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|3,704,807
|(815,336
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange translation
|-
|(343
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|2,190,722
|2,731,979
|Cash, end of period
|$
|5,895,529
|$
|1,916,300
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2026 unaudited; U.S. dollars
| Sept. 30,
2026
|Dec. 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|5,895,529
|$
|2,190,722
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,989,140
|1,592,653
|Inventory, net
|8,338,045
|3,350,889
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|1,790,382
|505,438
|Deferred costs and other current assets
|505,968
|508,987
|Total current assets
|19,519,064
|8,148,689
|Noncurrent assets
|Property and equipment, net
|26,246,802
|25,041,313
|Right-of-use assets, net
|1,611,683
|1,678,072
|Goodwill
|6,053,307
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|2,227,289
|1,122,199
|Assets held for sale
|400,000
|400,000
|Other assets
|10,105
|12,605
|Total assets
|$
|56,068,250
|$
|36,402,878
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|$
|4,367,140
|$
|4,768,534
|Related party payables
|1,082,767
|1,916,770
|Current portion of notes payable
|2,876,994
|1,001,395
|Current portion of related party consideration payable
|-
|340,000
|Lease liabilities, short term
|255,416
|160,285
|Taxes payable
|146,411
|161,770
|Total current liabilities
|8,728,728
|8,348,754
|Noncurrent liabilities
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|1,507,858
|1,659,120
|Notes payable, net of current portion
|7,464,649
|9,783,361
|Derivative liabilities, long term
|10,058,171
|8,893,600
|Uncertain tax positions
|22,823,077
|15,219,548
|Deferred tax liability
|1,274,077
|766,796
|Total liabilities
|51,856,560
|44,671,179
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Series A-2 preferred stock
|7,989,928
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|138,010,289
|131,445,688
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(336,879
|)
|(336,879
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(141,451,648
|)
|(139,377,110
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|4,211,690
|(8,268,301
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|56,068,250
|$
|36,402,878
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Unaudited; U.S. dollars
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Net revenue
|$
|8,072,430
|$
|8,379,306
|$
|24,724,340
|$
|26,469,224
|Cost of sales
|4,990,497
|5,247,031
|14,607,394
|19,773,637
|Gross profit
|3,081,933
|3,132,275
|10,116,946
|6,695,587
|Operating expenses
|Advertising and promotion
|53,803
|22,783
|110,044
|224,006
|Depreciation and amortization
|352,639
|330,823
|988,364
|929,433
|Wages and salaries
|2,301,568
|1,440,974
|6,147,086
|5,265,231
|Office and general
|802,872
|673,641
|2,110,168
|2,204,626
|License and compliance
|26,514
|7,606
|63,823
|33,872
|Research and development
|4,565
|498
|12,927
|19,696
|Legal and professional fees
|455,277
|261,201
|1,393,972
|1,087,409
|Insurance
|111,076
|110,003
|319,521
|331,354
|Excise and other taxes
|142,371
|144,077
|257,338
|251,656
|Lease expenses
|172,733
|186,519
|543,268
|528,254
|Other losses
|19,445
|2,035
|19,445
|2,035
|Travel and business development
|147,139
|87,916
|363,749
|234,519
|Total operating expenses
|4,590,002
|3,268,076
|12,329,705
|11,112,091
|Loss from operations
|(1,508,069
|)
|(135,801
|)
|(2,212,759
|)
|(4,416,504
|)
|Interest expense
|244,511
|635,385
|803,540
|1,807,274
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|(2,066,285
|)
|1,970,168
|(3,257,697
|)
|(2,134,953
|)
|Other (income) expense
|(24,249
|)
|24,395
|(14,185
|)
|15,343
|Total other (income) expense
|(1,846,023
|)
|2,629,948
|(2,468,342
|)
|(312,336
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|337,954
|(2,765,749
|)
|255,583
|(4,104,168
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|56,013
|1,038,063
|1,734,643
|2,367,067
|Net income (loss)
|281,941
|(3,803,812
|)
|(1,479,060
|)
|(6,471,235
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|(278,904
|)
|-
|(416,395
|)
|-
|Deemed dividend on preferred stock exchange
|(179,083
|)
|-
|(179,083
|)
|-
|Net loss applicable to common shareholders
|$
|(176,046
|)
|$
|(3,803,812
|)
|$
|(2,074,538
|)
|$
|(6,471,235
|)
|Loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted-average common shares, basic and diluted
|305,556,473
|180,724,237
|285,341,205
|176,992,474
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
Unaudited; U.S. dollars
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Net income (loss), GAAP
|$
|281,941
|$
|(3,803,812
|)
|$
|(1,479,060
|)
|$
|(6,471,235
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|630,252
|598,948
|1,855,251
|1,703,462
|Interest expense
|244,511
|635,385
|803,540
|1,807,274
|Income tax expense
|56,013
|1,038,063
|1,734,643
|2,367,067
|EBITDA, non-GAAP
|1,212,717
|(1,531,416
|)
|2,914,374
|(593,432
|)
|Share-based compensation
|649,839
|350,153
|1,839,459
|1,434,038
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|(2,066,285
|)
|1,970,168
|(3,257,697
|)
|(2,134,953
|)
|Other expenses (income)
|(24,249
|)
|24,395
|(14,185
|)
|15,343
|Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP
|$
|(227,978
|)
|$
|813,300
|$
|1,481,951
|$
|(1,279,004
|)
About LEEF Brands Inc.
LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading vertically integrated California cannabis company with large-scale cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and branded products operations. Through its Salisbury Canyon Ranch cultivation platform and LEEF Labs manufacturing facilities, the Company produces a broad portfolio of cannabis concentrates for leading California brands. LEEF is also expanding its presence in consumer products through Himalaya and developing a wholesale flower business through its partnership with Headwaters.
For more information, visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the anticipated timing and benefits of the Salisbury Canyon Ranch expansion; future cultivation and biomass supply; the planned acquisition, operation, and benefits of the Company's processing and storage facility; anticipated changes in biomass retention; the Headwaters partnership and prospective flower sales; the expected performance and growth of Himalaya; future financial performance; DEA registration; GACP, cGMP, and EU-GMP preparation; and potential interstate-commerce and international-export opportunities.
Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings under its issuer profiles on EDGAR and SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Contact
LEEF Brands Inc.
Jesse Redmond
Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +1 (805) 717-9327
Email:...
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