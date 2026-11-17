MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to Host Zoom Webinar Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

Addison, TX, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching early-stage technology companies, today provides a business update for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and subsequent developments. MDB is focusing its resources on advancing Public Ventures, PatentVest, eXoZymes and Paulex Bio toward their next milestones while working to reduce operating costs and continuing to pursue select new public venture opportunities.

Business and Strategic Highlights



MDB focused on moving four validated Big Ideas toward a value inflection point:



Public Ventures. MDB is in discussions with potential strategic and capital partners to expand the reach of Public Ventures' self-clearing platform, including a potential launch independent of MDB.



PatentVest. Our innovative IP law firm is pursuing financing to grow its client base at scale and expand its marketing efforts in preparation to become an independent company in 2027.



eXoZymes (Nasdaq: EXOZ). eXoZymes selected Curia as its first commercial-scale manufacturing partner to support technology transfer and scale-up of NCT as it advances toward commercial manufacturing along with announcing new compounds with large market potential.

Paulex Bio. Paulex announced the registration of a first-in-human Phase 1/2a trial of PAL-119, an investigational oral drug candidate targeting the root cause of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The study is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability and explore beta cell expansion. MDB's objective is to realize value from these businesses for shareholders as they reach key milestones. The Board is reviewing potential structures for sharing any value realized with shareholders.

Financial Highlights



Fee income increased 96% to $4.2 million for nine months ended September 30, 2026, from $2.1 million a year earlier.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.3 million as of September 30, 2026.

Total operating expenses were flat compared to both the prior year and the prior quarter. MDB is pursuing external funding and partnerships for Public Ventures and PatentVest and working to reduce operating costs, with the goal of minimizing any dilution to shareholders.

Third Quarter 2026 Update Zoom Webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

Christopher Marlett, CEO and co-founder of MDB will lead the webinar to review recent developments and ongoing initiatives as well as host a question-and-answer session.

Investors can register for the Zoom webinar HERE The live webinar can also be accessed on through MDB's investor relations website.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" through a unique approach to public venture capital. The firm emphasizes community-driven financings of early-stage leaders in significant business and technology categories via early public offerings, primarily on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for qualifying companies. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate under the MDB Capital brand, including Public Ventures, LLC (d/b/a MDB Capital), a venture-focused broker-dealer that operates the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, Inc., an intellectual property law firm. MDB Capital, a d/b/a of Public Ventures, LLC, is a registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

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