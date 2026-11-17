MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced the promotions of James Reynolds and Robby Sheehan as Senior Vice Presidents. The appointments strengthen BBSI's senior leadership team as the company continues to grow while supporting more than 8,100 PEO clients across all 50 states.

In their new roles, Reynolds will have executive responsibility for BBSI's Mountain States operations, while Sheehan will oversee the East Coast. Both will be responsible for regional strategy, financial performance, and growth as BBSI continues to scale its operations across the country.



“James and Robby are proven leaders who understand how to build teams, serve clients, and grow a business,” said Gary Kramer, President and Chief Executive Officer of BBSI.“Both have a strong track record of developing people, earning the trust of clients, and delivering results.”

James Reynolds, Senior Vice President

Since joining BBSI in 2013, James Reynolds has helped build BBSI's presence across multiple markets. He began as a Business Partner in San Diego, California, before serving as Area Manager in both Denver, Colorado, and Westlake Village, California, where he developed strong teams and helped grow BBSI's operations.



Prior to joining BBSI, Reynolds led a telecommunications services company and owned and operated several small businesses. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he brings firsthand entrepreneurial and operational experience to his role.

“I've always believed that helping business owners succeed creates opportunities for employees, families, and entire communities,” said Reynolds.“I'm honored to continue serving BBSI and working alongside our teams as we help clients achieve their goals and build stronger businesses.”



Robby Sheehan, Senior Vice President

Since joining BBSI in 2018, Robby Sheehan has helped build BBSI's presence on the East Coast. He began as a Business Development Manager in Salisbury, Maryland, before being promoted to Area Manager in Dover, Delaware, where the operation more than tripled in size while delivering consistent profitability and growth.

Prior to joining BBSI, Sheehan held leadership roles in higher education, with responsibility for government affairs and community relations.

“I'm excited to work alongside our referral partners, branches, and clients to help shape the future of BBSI,” said Sheehan.“The East Coast represents one of our biggest growth opportunities, and I look forward to building on the momentum we've created and helping more business owners succeed.”

“James and Robby have earned the trust and respect of their teams, clients, and business communities,” said Gerald Blotz, Chief Operating Officer of BBSI.“They know how to lead people, manage complex operations, and deliver results. That experience will be important as they take on greater responsibility and help drive BBSI's next stage of growth.”

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a professional employer organization (PEO) and business management solutions provider that combines human resources outsourcing with professional management consulting to help business owners strengthen their operations. BBSI's services include payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI works with more than 8,100 PEO clients across all 50 states. For more information, visit .

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