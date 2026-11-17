MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELMIRA, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on January 4, 2027, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 21, 2026.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.9 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 30 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, National Association, a full-service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance.

This press release may be found at

Category: Financial

Source: Chemung Financial Corp

Contact:

Scott T. Heffner

Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing

(607) 737-3706

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