MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: SPXC) (“SPX” or the“Company”) today announced that Angel Shelton Willis has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective November 13, 2026, in connection with her acceptance of an offer of employment as an executive of a customer and competitor of SPX.

Ms. Willis has served as a director of SPX since May 11, 2021. During her tenure, she served on the Board's Audit Committee and Governance & Sustainability Committee.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire SPX team, I would like to thank Angel for her service and the valuable perspective and counsel she has provided during her time as a director,” said Patrick O'Leary, Chairman of the Board of SPX.“We are grateful for her contributions to SPX and wish her continued success in the future.”

About SPX Technologies, Inc: SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX has operations in 16 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“SPXC.” For more information, please visit

SPX Investor Contact:

Johann Rawlinson, Vice President, Investor Relations

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Source: SPX Technologies