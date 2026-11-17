MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and senior technology leaders will gather November 24 at Toronto's historic Omni King Edward Hotel to address AI governance, digital trust, workforce transformation and cross-border innovation

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the trusted source for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will host its 14th Annual Toronto C-Level Technology Leadership Summit







The summit will bring together CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and senior technology executives from major Canadian enterprises and multinational organizations with significant North American operations. As artificial intelligence moves from pilot programs into day-to-day business operations, technology leaders face the critical mandate of building governed, secure and resilient digital organizations.

Toronto sits at the center of an interconnected economy where financial services, transportation, retail, healthcare, infrastructure and advanced technology converge. Reflecting that dynamic environment, the summit will examine how technology leadership transcends borders. At a time of continued economic and technological change, Canadian and U.S. enterprises remain connected through shared capabilities, business relationships and innovation that support sustainable growth and enterprise performance.

“Technology leadership transcends borders,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“As AI changes the enterprise at unprecedented speed, technology executives are being called upon to lead far beyond traditional IT boundaries. CIOs and CISOs are confronting the harder work of enterprise execution: establishing robust AI governance, protecting critical data, reskilling the workforce and converting emerging technologies into measurable business outcomes. Our 14th Annual Toronto Summit brings this extraordinary community together to exchange candid insights, strengthen trusted relationships and chart the future of enterprise leadership.”

Industry Leaders and Participating Organizations

The Toronto Summit will feature technology executives and industry experts from leading Canadian, U.S. and global organizations, including:



Pam Arpin, SVP & CIO, CPKC

Vaughn Hazen, CISO, CN

Puroo Maheshwari, Managing Director - Cybersecurity, CPP Investments

Sundeep Sandhu, VP, Technology, Cyber & AI Risk - Global Information Risk Management, Manulife

Nish Anjaria, VP Technology & Data, Canada Post Corporation

Danny Torchia, VP, Technology, Walmart Canada

Maya Beri, SVP & CIO, Sun Life U.S.

Sanjiv Purba, CTO & SVP, Enterprise Operations, Infrastructure Ontario

Michon Williams, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Mattamy Asset Management and Mattamy Homes

Tushar Chandgothia, CISO, goeasy Ltd.

Shilpa Dahiya, Senior Director, Information & Cyber Security, CAAT Pension Plan

Naveen Kumar, Senior Digital Transformation Leader, Boeing

Ashish Srivastava, Chief Digital Officer, Daikin Applied Americas

Doug Cannell, SVP, Digital and IT, Heart and Stroke Foundation Canada Rocco Grillo, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk & Incident Response Investigations, Alvarez & Marsal

Additional organizations represented within the registered attendee community include RBC, BMO, IGM Financial, Sobeys/Empire, Subaru Canada, Ontario Health, the City of Markham, MDA Space, CPA Canada, Stikeman Elliott and Aon.

Agenda Highlights

The program will feature executive panels, fireside chats, interactive roundtables, peer-driven discussions and HMG Global Leadership Institute Award presentations. Highlights include:



AI Governance, Ethics and Accountability: Cybersecurity and risk leaders from CN, CPP Investments, Manulife and Alvarez & Marsal will examine the guardrails required for responsible enterprise AI, including accountability, transparency, data protection and risk management.

Designing the Future Workforce: Technology leaders from Boeing, Infrastructure Ontario, Daikin Applied Americas and Mattamy Asset Management and Mattamy Homes will explore how AI is redefining roles, skills, operating models and organizational culture.

Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies to Drive Long-Term Business Performance: Executives from Canada Post Corporation, Heart and Stroke Foundation Canada and SAP will discuss how trusted data and AI can strengthen decision-making, agility and enterprise performance.

Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator: Leaders from Sun Life U.S., goeasy Ltd., CAAT Pension Plan and Beem Credit Union will examine how cybersecurity and digital trust can enable innovation, strengthen customer confidence and create business value.

Leading Through Transformation: From Merger Integration to AI-Driven Growth: Pam Arpin, SVP & CIO at CPKC, will share lessons from leading one of North America's most significant transportation mergers and building an AI-driven future.

Scaling Resilience: Senior technology executives will discuss the leadership practices that support clarity, performance and resilience amid continuous technological and organizational change. Executive Roundtable Exchange: Attendees will participate in small-group discussions on AI ethics, lessons from AI implementation, cybersecurity, reskilling and upskilling, leadership resilience and the multigenerational workforce.

The event is supported by technology partners SAP, Cyera and OpenText, whose capabilities align with the summit's focus on enterprise AI, trusted data, information management and digital security.

Historic Toronto Setting

The summit will be held in the Windsor Ballroom at the historic Omni King Edward Hotel at 37 King Street East in downtown Toronto, providing an intimate setting for executive networking, candid peer discussions and relationship-building.

Registration and Executive Passes

Qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDIOs and senior enterprise technology executives are invited to request a complimentary executive pass for the November 24 summit.

To learn more and request a pass, visit the 14th Annual Toronto C-Level Technology Leadership Summit registration page.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the trusted source for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Through its global network of CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and business technology executives, HMG Strategy delivers world-class leadership summits, executive networking opportunities and research focused on innovation, digital transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and executive leadership.

Media Contact

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

203-221-2702

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