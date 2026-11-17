ARYA Bali - Seminyak represents the company's approach to development within one of Indonesia's most established tourism and lifestyle markets.

ARYA Sumbawa - Jelenga reflects ARYA Properties' expansion into earlier-stage island destinations, where tourism and hospitality infrastructure remain less developed than in Bali.

ARYA Sumba - Kodi was the starting point of ARYA Properties' development journey and has since progressed from construction into active resort operations. Press Release_AP2_Nov'26

ARYA Properties is building across four Indonesian islands, adapting each development to different tourism markets, locations and guest profiles.

- Petr Hemerka, CEO & Founder, ARYA Properties and ARYA ResortsBALI, INDONESIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For international property buyers looking at Indonesia, one destination has traditionally dominated the conversation: Bali.And there are good reasons for that.Bali welcomed approximately 6.95 million direct foreign visitors during 2025, an increase of 9.72 percent compared with the previous year, according to Statistics Indonesia's Bali office. Australia alone accounted for more than 23 percent of those arrivals.For ARYA Properties, however, Indonesia's property and hospitality opportunity extends considerably further. The developer currently has projects across Bali, Lombok, Sumba and Sumbawa, approaching each island according to its tourism maturity, accessibility, natural characteristics and target guests rather than applying one development formula across the country.“Indonesia isn't one property market,” said Petr Hemerka, CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts.“Bali, Lombok, Sumba and Sumbawa are at very different stages, and that is exactly what makes them interesting. We don't expect the same buyer, guest or development concept to work everywhere.”Within Bali, ARYA has focused on destinations already familiar to international travellers. ARYA Bali - Seminyak is positioned around the convenience and established lifestyle environment of Seminyak, while ARYA Bali - Uluwatu responds to another of the island's internationally recognized lifestyle markets. The developments differ from ARYA's island resort projects by placing greater emphasis on accessibility and proximity to existing restaurants, services and leisure destinations.Lombok represents a different stage of the tourism cycle. ARYA Lombok - Mawi is being developed in South Lombok near Mawi Beach, an area already associated with surfing and the wider growth of tourism in the southern part of the island. Rather than replicating Seminyak, the development is built around the coastal character of its location.ARYA's own current investment content describes Lombok as a market sitting between mature Bali and earlier-stage destinations such as Sumba and Sumbawa, offering greater familiarity and accessibility than some emerging markets while remaining considerably less mature than Bali.Sumba presents yet another proposition. It was there, rather than Bali, that ARYA began its development journey with ARYA Sumba - Kodi in 2023. The project's first phase has since progressed into active resort operations and has welcomed more than 1,400 domestic and international guests since 2025.ARYA has since added ARYA Sumba - Weekacura to its portfolio, but the two developments are deliberately different. Kodi is built around the island's coastline and Maliti Beach, while Weekacura is positioned around an inland environment of rice fields, greenery and proximity to Waikacura Waterfall.Even within the same island, Hemerka argues that location should determine the product.“We don't look at Sumba and say, 'We already know what works here, so let's copy it,'” Hemerka said.“Kodi and Weekacura offer completely different experiences. One is about the coast. The other is about greenery and the interior of the island. The product should come from the place.” Hemerka said.Sumbawa sits at an earlier stage again. ARYA Sumbawa - Jelenga forms part of the company's strategy around nature-led destinations where tourism and hospitality infrastructure remain considerably less developed than in Bali. The company's Sumbawa offering currently includes accommodation formats ranging from Glamp Villas through larger villas within a broader resort master plan.Rather than presenting one island as universally superior to another, ARYA increasingly frames the portfolio around different investor profiles and time horizons. Its own 2026 market analysis describes Bali as the benchmark market, Lombok as a measured-growth market, Sumba as a destination-scarcity market and Sumbawa as an earlier-positioning opportunity.The same distinction applies to guest markets. A traveller booking a central Bali property may be seeking restaurants, nightlife and convenience within an established tourism environment. Someone travelling to Sumba may be motivated by privacy, nature and cultural discovery. A surfer travelling to South Lombok brings another set of priorities again.Those differences ultimately influence what ARYA develops.The company's portfolio ranges from townhouse-style properties in Bali to beachfront resorts, nature-led developments and Glamp Villas. Across the group, ARYA Properties handles development while sister company ARYA Resorts supports the hospitality and management side once projects enter operation.Together, the companies employ more than 600 people across development, construction, hospitality and resort operations.For Hemerka, building across four islands is therefore less about putting more pins on a map than creating exposure to different types of tourism markets.“If every project depends on exactly the same destination, the same guest and the same market conditions, you haven't really diversified the business,” he said.“Our approach is to understand what makes each island different and build for that reality.”Bali remains a central part of ARYA's portfolio and of Indonesia's international tourism economy. But the company's expansion reflects a broader thesis: Indonesia's next chapter of property and hospitality growth is unlikely to happen on one island alone.About ARYA PropertiesARYA Properties is an Indonesia-based developer with projects across Bali, Sumba, Lombok and Sumbawa. The company's portfolio includes lifestyle properties, beachfront resorts and nature-led developments, with accommodation ranging from Glamp Villas to three-bedroom villas.Together with ARYA Resorts, ARYA Properties provides an integrated service extending from development through hospitality operations and ongoing management.

Sagita fahrina

ARYA Properties

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Beyond a Single-Island Strategy: Why ARYA Properties Is Building Across Four Indonesian Markets News Provided By ARYA Properties November 17, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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