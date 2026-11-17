Interior of Future Form's new 180,456 square foot manufacturing facility (Photo courtesy of Future Form)

Expansion in Sparks, Nevada, expected to create approximately 200 jobs, with major manufacturing operations targeted to begin in early 2027

- Ben Thomas, President of Future FormSPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Future Form, an advanced manufacturer of mission-critical infrastructure for data centers, is expanding its U.S. manufacturing capacity with approximately 180,456 square feet of new production space at 1802 Brierley Way in Sparks, Nevada. The facility will become the company's fourth manufacturing location in Sparks, joining existing operations on Nugget Avenue, Linda Way and Greg Street.“Our business has grown rapidly over the past two years, and expanding our manufacturing capacity is critical to supporting our customers as they scale,” said Ben Thomas, President of Future Form.“The Brierley Way facility is another major step in building the manufacturing platform needed to support the rapid buildout of data center infrastructure. We are investing in automation, equipment, facilities and people to increase capacity while maintaining the quality, speed and reliability our customers expect.”The new facility is expected to create approximately 200 jobs and will feature an automated powder-coating line, precision tube-processing equipment and expanded assembly operations. These capabilities will strengthen Future Form's ability to support larger-scale data center infrastructure programs.Future Form expects to begin occupying the facility in November 2026, with major manufacturing operations targeted to begin in early 2027. With the addition of Brierley Way, the company will have added more than 330,000 square feet of manufacturing space in 2026.The expansion advances Future Form's strategy to build a highly automated, scalable manufacturing platform across the United States, supporting the growing infrastructure needs of hyperscale, colocation and other advanced data center operators. The company continues to invest in production capacity, next-generation manufacturing technology and skilled talent.About Future FormFuture Form manufactures mission-critical infrastructure for data centers, including fabricated enclosures, containment systems, structural assemblies, precision tube products and other highly engineered components and systems. Through advanced automation, digital manufacturing technology and end-to-end production capabilities, Future Form delivers scalable U.S. manufacturing solutions that help customers accelerate deployment, increase capacity and simplify their supply chains. For more information, visit

Kaitlyn Pannucci, Marketing & Events Manager

Future Form

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Future Form Expands U.S. Data Center Infrastructure Manufacturing Capacity with New Facility in Sparks News Provided By Future Form November 17, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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