Christina Lambert for Mayor Logo

Former city commissioner builds campaign momentum with three offices across West Palm Beach, broad community support and resident-driven policy development

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert has officially qualified for the ballot in the 2027 mayoral election, marking another major milestone in her campaign to lead the city she has served for eight years.Lambert's qualification follows several weeks of growing campaign momentum, including a successful Nov. 10 fundraising reception supported by more than 100 community leaders, the opening of her main campaign headquarters and an expanded presence with three campaign offices across West Palm Beach.“I'm incredibly grateful to the residents, volunteers and supporters who have helped us reach this important milestone,” said Christina Lambert.“This campaign has always been about the people of West Palm Beach and making sure they have a meaningful voice in shaping our city's future. The enthusiasm and support we're seeing across our community reflect how deeply people care about our city and where it's headed. I'm excited to continue bringing people together around a shared vision for stronger neighborhoods, responsible growth, greater affordability and a quality of life that makes West Palm Beach such a wonderful place to call home.”Lambert's campaign recently celebrated the opening of its main headquarters at 7925 S. Dixie Highway, joining two additional offices at Space Connect and in western West Palm Beach. The three locations provide opportunities for residents across the city to connect with Lambert and her team, volunteer and share their priorities for West Palm Beach's future.Direct engagement with residents has been a cornerstone of Lambert's campaign and her approach to public service. Throughout October, Lambert hosted a four-part community policy roundtable series, bringing together residents, neighborhood leaders and local experts to discuss 14 major policy areas affecting quality of life and the city's future. Discussions addressed housing affordability, traffic and parking, responsible growth and development, public safety, government accountability, neighborhood preservation and economic opportunity.Feedback from those conversations is helping shape a comprehensive policy plan Lambert will release in the coming weeks, outlining specific priorities and solutions informed by residents' experiences and concerns.“During my eight years on the City Commission, I learned that the best ideas don't always come from City Hall. They come from the people who live in our neighborhoods, raise their families here and care deeply about our city's future,” Lambert added.“That's how I led as a commissioner, and it's how I'll lead as mayor: listening to residents, bringing people together and delivering real solutions that protect what makes West Palm Beach special while building a stronger future for everyone.”Lambert served eight years on the West Palm Beach City Commission, where she focused on transportation, sustainability, education, economic development and government oversight. She previously served as chair of the city's Internal Audit Committee and commission liaison to the Sustainability and Education Advisory Committees.Beyond her service on the City Commission, Lambert has held leadership roles throughout Palm Beach County, including as CEO of the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and executive director of Leadership Palm Beach County. She currently serves as chief administrative officer at Gordon & Partners.Lambert lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, Monte, and their daughter, Brianna. For more information about Christina Lambert's campaign for mayor, visit ChristinaForMayor.

Claire VanSusteren

CVS COMMS

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Christina Lambert Qualifies for West Palm Beach Mayor's Race News Provided By Cornerstone Solutions November 17, 2026, 21:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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