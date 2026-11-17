MENAFN - EIN Presswire) XP Financial Inc warns that engagement payouts, DevEx cash-outs and ad revenue are all taxable, even when no 1099 arrives.

- Gary McDonaldDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More and more teenagers and young adults are earning real money from Fortnite islands, Roblox games and YouTube and TikTok channels. XP Financial Inc, an accounting services firm that works exclusively with UGC creators, warns that many of them won't realize that they owe tax until April."The next generation of entrepreneurs isn't necessarily opening storefronts. They're building maps and games online," said Gary McDonald, Principal of XP Financial. "But earning money online comes with the same financial responsibilities as running any other business."XP Financial's year-end checklist for creators on Fortnite, Roblox, YouTube and TikTok:Every payout counts. All of this is taxable income, even when the platform never sends a 1099: Fortnite engagement payouts and in-island item sales, Roblox DevEx cash-outs, YouTube ad revenue, TikTok Creator Rewards and brand deals.Teen developers may have to file. Roblox lets creators cash out Robux from age 13. Anyone with $400 or more in net self-employment earnings in a year generally has to file a return and pay self-employment tax, whatever their age. Parents should check their kids' earnings before December 31.Paying scripters, modelers or editors? The 1099 rules changed. For payments made in 2026, a Form 1099-NEC is required once a contractor is paid $2,000 or more, up from $600. The forms are due by February 1, 2027, so collect W-9s now.Buy the rig before the ball drops. Gaming PCs, capture cards, microphones and cameras bought and in use by December 31 can often be written off in full this year.Set money aside, because no one withholds it for you. Platform payouts arrive with no tax taken out. The fourth-quarter estimated payment for 2026 is due January 15, 2027.Open a retirement plan. A solo 401(k) lets a self-employed creator save up to $24,500 of their own earnings for 2026, and up to $72,000 in total.Ask whether an S corporation makes sense. Creators whose income has grown may pay less self-employment tax as an S corporation. To start on January 1, 2027, the election is due by March 15, 2027."Fortnite's engagement-based payouts can fluctuate significantly month to month, making it difficult for creators to predict their income," McDonald added. "Setting aside 25 to 30 percent of each payment for taxes is a good starting point, but having a plan for the slower months is just as important."Creators should talk to a tax professional about their own situation before acting on these tips.About XP Financial:XP Financial is a Delaware based accounting services firm focused on content creators, game developers and entertainers in the USA. The firm provides monthly accounting, tax planning and preparation, entity setup and payroll. Learn more at xpfinancial.

Riley Anderson

XP Financial Inc

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Fortnite, Roblox and YouTube Creators: Seven Tax Moves to Make Before December 31 News Provided By XP Financial Inc November 17, 2026, 21:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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