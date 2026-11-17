MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Founder Todd Gorsuch will relocate to Texas to lead the expansion, with an initial focus on health care and senior care

- Todd Gorsuch, Group CEO and Founder, Customer ScienceDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Nov. 16, 2026, Customer Science, an Australian customer experience and service transformation consultancy, announced the opening of its U.S. headquarters in Dallas. Founder and Group CEO Todd Gorsuch will relocate to Texas to lead the expansion. The company will initially focus on improving contact center performance and helping service organizations address the challenges of artificial intelligence (AI).The U.S. entity, Customer Science LLC, plans to hire 12 U.S.-based employees in its first year. The company is also seeking to acquire boutique U.S. firms in customer experience (CX) consulting, service technology, customer research and service design, building on four acquisitions completed in Australia since 2019.“Service matters most when people are at their most vulnerable, which is why we are starting with health care and senior care,” said Gorsuch, who led a redesign of access to senior care for the Australian government.“Better service also costs less, and we prove it with data. Most service transformations stall somewhere between the strategy and the front line. My teams have run service operations themselves, so we stay until the improvement shows up in the numbers and the client's own team can sustain it.”Proven results in AustraliaGorsuch, who holds an executive MBA from the University of New South Wales, founded Customer Science in 2014 to bring measurement discipline to service operations: capturing, monitoring and improving the metrics that drive customer outcomes. The company reports revenue growth of more than 50% year over year and was named to the Australian Financial Review Fast 100 in 2024 and 2025.The company has worked with more than 300 organizations and reports typical improvements of at least 20%+ in agreed-upon performance measures, with a return on investment within six months. Before founding Customer Science, Gorsuch led Microsoft's technical support operations across the Asia-Pacific region for more than a decade, raising customer satisfaction from 30% to 95% while reducing cost per minute from about $2 to less than 40 cents. Customer Science's client results include:. Australian Digital Health Agency: A rebuilt contact center handled 60 times its normal call volume without a busy signal, with a 35% efficiency gain.. Bupa: A$2 million (US$1.3 million) saved in contact center costs over two years, with customer satisfaction held at 83%.. St Vincent's Health: Case-handling time cut from 45 minutes to three minutes, returning more than 1,200 staff hours a year.. Telstra: A responsible AI solution that won at the 2026 AI Awards increased conversational AI containment-the share of inquiries resolved without a human agent-from just over 10% to more than 70% on a platform supporting about 600,000 customer contacts per month.“We are moving our family to Dallas because we are building this business here. We are developing local expertise and client relationships so we can respond quickly to clients' needs, with support from our Sydney team. Dallas gives us access to service leaders and partners, with direct flights to both coasts making it easier to reach our clients,” said Gorsuch.Four fixed-price offerings for U.S. clientsThe four offerings are a Service and Contact Center Health Check, a Knowledge Gap Assessment and Bridge, an AI Service Maturity Assessment and an AI Accelerator for service teams. All four use the company's proprietary software for contact center analytics (Customer Science Insights), knowledge management (Knowledge Quest) and scoring and governance of customer communications (CommscoreAI).“We're not selling AI for its own sake. We use it where it measurably improves service,” Gorsuch said.“We use it to deliver better service and better business results, the same way we do in Australia. Our solutions work independently across platforms-there is no technology to buy. We work with technology partners including Genesys, NICE, Twilio and Verint, and plan to extend those relationships to the U.S.”About Customer ScienceCustomer Science is a global customer experience and service transformation consultancy founded in Australia in 2014. It combines consulting, service design and its own software to improve contact center and service operations for government, health care and enterprise organizations. Its U.S. business, Customer Science LLC, is based at 100 Crescent Court, Suite 700, Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit .

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Customer Science Opens Dallas U.S. Headquarters, Plans 12 U.S. Hires and Two Acquisitions News Provided By Customer Science LLC November 17, 2026, 21:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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