MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Chicago recorded 9,559 car accidents in October 2026, a 10.3 percent increase over October 2025, according to a new analysis of City of Chicago crash data released by the Chicago car accidents lawyers of Briskman Briskman & Greenber. Of those accidents, 1,843 injured at least one person, a 23.1 percent jump from a year earlier and the highest October total in the five year study period.

The overall count was ordinary. It landed 30 above October 2024 and 63 below October 2022. The auto accident injuries set the month apart. Nearly one in five car accidents (19.3 percent) ended with someone hurt, up from 15.4 percent in October 2022.

The increase concentrated in a narrow window. Car accidents between 4 PM and 7 PM rose from 1,745 to 2,140, and each of those three hours set a five year October high. The 4 PM hour produced 826 accidents and overtook 3 PM as the most dangerous hour of the day for the first time in the study period. The morning commute barely moved, with accidents between 7 AM and 10 AM up 3.9 percent.

“The drive home on a clear weekday afternoon is the most routine trip most people make, and in October it was the most dangerous one,” said Paul Greenberg, managing member and car accident attorney at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg.“Traffic is heavy, the light is fading, and drivers are tired. A few extra car lengths of following distance costs nothing and prevents a great deal.”

Weather did not drive the numbers. Dry road crashes rose 10.7 percent to 7,507, while wet road crashes fell 4.6 percent to 680. Clear weather accounted for 83.8 percent of the month's accidents. That reverses the pattern from September 2026, when rain and wet pavement explained nearly all of a 5.7 percent increase.

Weekdays carried the entire rise. Weekday accidents averaged 326.5 per day, up 15.0 percent from October 2025 and the highest of the five years studied. Weekend days averaged 264.0, down slightly from 266.5. Crashes at dusk rose 21.2 percent, from 226 to 274.

Severity moved in two directions. Seven car accidents were fatal, matching October 2025 and less than half the 16 recorded in October 2023. Accidents causing an incapacitating injury rose 31.5 percent, from 124 to 163, the highest October count since 2022.

The fastest growing injury category was the hardest to see. Auto accidents where an injury was reported but not visible to the responding officer rose 22.3 percent to 707, and have climbed 75.0 percent since October 2022.

“Pain that shows up a day or two after an accident is a real injury, and insurers know how easy it is to dispute,” Greenberg said.“Anyone involved in a collision should get examined promptly, even if they feel fine at the scene. That record protects both their health and their rights.”

The analysis also found three driver error categories at five year October highs. Accidents attributed to improper lane usage jumped 21.8 percent to 347, improper overtaking or passing reached 567, and accidents blamed on driving skills, knowledge, or experience reached 371. Failing to yield the right of way remained the leading identified cause at 1,172 accidents. Police could not determine a primary cause in 4,057 accidents, or 42.4 percent of the month.

The full report, including five year injury charts, an hour by hour accident table, contributory cause data, and a complete methodology, is available at reports/october-2026-chicago-car-accident-report-injury-accidents-hit-a-five-year-high-as-evening-commute-collisions-jumped-22-6-percent. Earlier monthly reports are collected in the firm's Chicago Car Accident Statistic library.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chicago Car Accidents Hit a Five-Year High in October, According to Briskman Briskman & Greenberg News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 17, 2026, 21:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.