MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The memoir follows one woman's search for spiritual belonging, revealing how faith, trust in God, and compassion helped her find peace.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Shirley Bender shares her deeply personal journey of faith in A Vision to Faith, a memoir that follows her life from a childhood encounter that shaped her spiritual beliefs to a lasting relationship with Jesus Christ. Through personal experiences of loss, family struggles, domestic violence, and new beginnings, Bender explores how faith can provide strength and direction when life takes unexpected turns.The story begins with an unusual childhood experience. At a time when Bender was still grieving the loss of her father, she recalls meeting a young girl named Mary, who told her, "Don't worry, you'll never be alone." Bender later discovered that the family she believed Mary was visiting had lost a daughter by that name many years earlier. The experience stayed with her and strengthened a feeling that she was being called toward the Catholic faith, even though she did not fully understand what that meant at the time.As the memoir unfolds, Bender describes the challenges that followed her into adulthood. Her experiences include a difficult marriage, divorce, raising three young children, financial hardship, and an abusive relationship. These events brought periods of fear, uncertainty, and separation from the life she had hoped to build. Through these difficult years, prayer and trust in God became important sources of strength.A major turning point comes when Bender finally enters a Catholic church after years of feeling drawn toward it. She later completes the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) and is baptized on Holy Saturday in 1990. However, her journey does not end with baptism. Her growing desire to understand Jesus leads her to study the Gospels, spend time living according to their teachings, and explore the meaning of the Holy Trinity and the Eucharist.One of the book's central messages is that faith should be reflected in how people treat one another. Bender shares an experience from her work as a nursing assistant in which she made a simple card filled with messages of support for a grieving supervisor. She later learned that the card had helped the woman reconsider a decision to end her life. This experience reinforced Bender's belief that even small acts of kindness can make a lasting difference.The memoir also connects Christian teachings with everyday responsibilities. Through her reflections on the Stations of the Cross, Bender discusses helping those in need, standing up for justice, showing compassion, and continuing through hardship. Her nursing career, missionary experiences, and interactions with people from different faiths further shape her understanding of service and human connection.Reflecting on the lessons that guided her journey, Bender writes, "Trusting God is like learning to walk; it starts out with wobbly steps that get steadier with practice."In its final chapter, "Full Circle," Bender reflects on how her understanding of faith has changed her life. She explains that finding her way home was not simply about joining a church. It was about knowing Jesus personally, studying Scripture, and learning to live the Gospel. Although her circumstances may look very different from what they once were, she describes finding an inner peace that material possessions could never provide.With A Vision to Faith, Shirley Bender shares a personal account of spiritual discovery, resilience, and the importance of living with faith and compassion. The book offers readers an honest look at how a lifelong search for meaning can lead to a deeper understanding of God and a renewed sense of purpose.About the AuthorShirley Bender is the author of A Vision to Faith. Her life experiences include working as a nursing assistant and later becoming a registered professional nurse. Her journey through nursing, travel work, missionary service, and personal spiritual study informs the reflections shared throughout her memoir.Media Contact:Contact Name: Shirley Bender

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SHIRLEY BENDER SHARES HER PERSONAL JOURNEY FROM LIFE'S HARDSHIPS TO LASTING FAITH IN A VISION TO FAITH News Provided By Beehive Agency November 17, 2026, 21:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, Social Media



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