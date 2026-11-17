B2K Development named one of the Best Places to Work on Long Island

This recognition highlights the company's commitment to its team members, ethical workplace culture, and long-term employee growth.

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B2K Development, an award-winning vertically integrated real estate development firm with a diverse portfolio of properties, has been named one of Long Island Business News' 2026 Best Places to Work on Long Island, honoring the company's commitment to fostering a positive workplace environment, ethical grounding, and investing in its people.For B2K Development, the recognition reflects a culture built on collaboration, professional development, and lasting relationships. The company is proud of its strong employee retention, with many team members having been with the organization for more than a decade.“Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work on Long Island is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the people who make B2K Development what it is today,” said Steven Krieger, Chief Executive Officer of B2K Development.“Building a successful company starts with building a strong team and then providing the necessary tools to succeed. Seeing employees grow with us over the years, develop their careers, and take on new opportunities is something we are incredibly proud of.”B2K Development's success is rooted in its integrated approach to real estate, bringing together experienced development, construction, and management professionals to reimagine what is possible and deliver exceptional residential communities and commercial properties. By combining expertise and hands-on involvement at every stage of a build's lifecycle, the company continues to identify emerging opportunities and respond to evolving market needs.B2K Development continues to expand its portfolio through a diverse range of builds and strategic initiatives. Recent milestones include the completion of the Long Beach Superblock, an award-winning multi-tower, mixed-use campus with direct access to the boardwalk. The company is also preparing for the expansion of The Bristal Assisted Living into Boca Raton, Florida, and recently sold out The Seasons at East Northport, a 190-unit 55-and-better community. B2K Construction acted as the general contractor in building The Bridgeview Apartments in Island Park.Together, these milestones underscore B2K Development's ability to deliver across multiple sectors and position the company for continued growth.“None of this would be possible without extraordinary employees who are recognized for their work ethic, creativity, integrity, and vision,” said David Burman, Principal & President of Development at B2K Development.About Best Places to Work:B2K Development will be among the companies honored when The Best Places to Work on Long Island Awards are presented at a celebration on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.“The 2026 Best Places to Work on Long Island foster a positive environment for employees to thrive. They are champions of business because they look out for the well-being of their team members. Happy employees work hard and love what they do, and that combination translates into financial success for the company,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Long Island Business News.“Long Island Business News joins Best Companies Group in congratulating this year's impressive winners.”About Long Island Business News:Long Island Business News is the only publication that delivers local news about the business community in Nassau and Suffolk counties and connects executives and decision-makers across Long Island through its integrated media platform spanning digital, print, email and events. Long Island Business News is part of BridgeTower Media, a network of 40-plus brands connecting business executives and igniting business growth across markets and industries. For more information visit LIBN.About Best Companies Group:Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. Best Companies Group is an independent research firm that ranks companies based on established research methodology. The surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention. For more information, visit BestCompaniesGroup.About BridgeTower Media:BridgeTower Media is the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40-plus brands in five key sectors across the United States. It is the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions in more than 25 U.S. markets and industries. Business executives rely on BridgeTower Media for the latest industry news, intelligence and events in a timely and consistent manner. For more information, visit BridgeTowerMedia.About B2K Development:B2K Development is an award-winning, vertically integrated real estate development firm headquartered in Jericho, New York, specializing in residential, senior living, and commercial properties. Since founding The Bristal Assisted Living in 1997, B2K Development has built a diverse portfolio that includes The Bristal, The Seasons, Sutton Landing, The Long Beach Superblock: The Breeze and The Boardwalk, Encore Luxury Living, 305 West End Assisted Living, Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Center, and many more. With expertise spanning development, construction, design, and property management, B2K Development continues to pursue new growth opportunities, including expansion into Florida. For more information, visit b2kdevelopment.

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B2K Development Named One of the '2026 Best Places to Work on Long Island' by Long Island Business News News Provided By B2K Development November 17, 2026, 21:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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