BJP Outlines Three Pronged Strategy For Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will build its campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections around three key issues--cultural nationalism, development and security. The three-pronged electoral strategy was discussed at a party meeting in Mathura on Tuesday, with leaders identifying the issues on which the party will reach out to voters, sources said. As part of its cultural nationalism pitch, the BJP is likely to raise issues such as Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The party will also seek to make these issues a key part of its campaign narrative. On the development front, the BJP plans to highlight the work carried out by the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, while women's safety is expected to figure prominently under its security agenda. The party will seek to take the government's achievements and its key ideological issues to the electorate as it prepares for the upcoming polls. The Mathura meeting also focused on addressing dissatisfaction among party workers. The BJP leadership has decided to reach out to disgruntled workers, persuade them to overcome their differences and mobilise them for the election campaign. Bringing disgruntled workers back into the organisational fold and ensuring their active participation in the electoral exercise will be another key priority for the party, sources said. The BJP held a high-level two-day brainstorming and strategy session (Chintan Shivir) in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on November 16–17 to prepare for the upcoming 2027 state Assembly elections. According to sources, the political discussions on Monday primarily focused on countering Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative by emphasising the issues of Hindutva and development. The meeting discussed how the BJP could counter the SP's social coalition and caste-based political arithmetic by strengthening its Hindutva narrative while highlighting its development agenda BJP, which won 255 of the 403 seats in the Assembly in 2022, is eyeing a third consecutive term. (ANI)