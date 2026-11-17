MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKDALE, MN, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comply, a brand of Hearing Components, Inc., today announces the launch of Comply SoundBarrier, a new line of hearing protection featuring three options designed for different environments and activities. The new product family includes three options tailored to different listening environments and noise exposure levels: Vibe (NRR 12 dB), designed for concerts and live events; Sentry (NRR 16 dB), designed for hunting, shooting, and impulse noise exposure; and Revel (NRR 23 dB), designed for travel, recreation, and everyday noise reduction.







Comply SoundBarrier Vibe

SoundBarrier gives consumers options for making hearing protection part of the experiences that matter to them, whether they're enjoying live music, spending time outdoors, participating in shooting activities, or taking on projects that involve noise exposure.

Three Options for Different Environments

SoundBarrier features three products with different noise reduction ratings and intended uses, helping consumers find an option suited to their activities.

Vibe: Made for Live Music and Events

Vibe is designed for concerts, festivals, and other live events. Its acoustic filter lowers the volume of the sound evenly across different pitches, helping make loud music more comfortable while still letting you enjoy the experience. Vibe provides an overall Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 12 dB and is made for people who want hearing protection at music and events.

Sentry: Hearing Protection for Hunting, Shooting and Sudden Loud Noises

Senty is designed with an impulse acoustic filter that protects hearing where loud sounds can happen suddenly, such as hunting, shooting at the range, or even using impact tools at home or work. Sentry features an overall NRR of 16 dB with impulse protection up to 38 dB at peak levels providing hearing protection for activities where sudden loud sounds may occur.

Revel: Ready for Travel, Projects, and Recreation

With an NRR of 23 dB, Revel delivers the highest rated noise reduction in the SoundBarrier lineup and is designed for travel, recreation, and noisy projects where greater noise reduction may be desired.

Making Hearing Protection Part of Everyday Life

SoundBarrier expands Comply's hearing protection lineup with options for different activities and sound levels. Vibe, Sentry, and Revel each offer a distinct level of noise reduction. They help lower potentially harmful sound while allowing you to stay aware of what's happening around you. Together, these options make it easier to choose hearing protection for more moments throughout the day.

Actual noise reduction depends on proper fit and use. Consumers should follow product instructions and applicable hearing protection guidance for their environment.

Expanding Comply's Commitment to Hearing Protection

The launch of SoundBarrier reflects Comply's continued focus on helping people protect their hearing in the environments where they live, work, and play.

By offering two options with different noise reduction ratings and intended uses, SoundBarrier gives consumers a straightforward way to explore hearing protection suited to their activities.

Availability

SoundBarrier includes three products:



Vibe: 12 NRR

Sentry: 16 NRR Revel: 23 NRR

For more information, visit .

About Comply

Comply, a brand of Hearing Components, Inc., specializes in innovative foam ear solutions designed to enhance listening experiences and support hearing protection. Through continued product development, Comply is committed to helping people find solutions that fit their needs across a wide range of listening environments.







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About Hearing Components, Inc. | ComplyTM Foam

Comply Foam's Commitment: At Comply Foam, we are committed to protecting your hearing while changing the way you listen. This new patented foam technology reflects our dedication to providing customers with the best possible listening experience. By continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible, we remain at the forefront of this industry, delivering products that set the standard for comfort, performance, and longevity.

Press Inquiries

Doug Till

Director of Sales and Marketing

dtill [at] complyfoam.com