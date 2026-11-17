MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Construction milestone marks continued progress on the 140-room lifestyle hotel under development in Bethlehem's SouthSide Arts District

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Hotels Ltd., a subsidiary of High Real Estate Group and a Lancaster-based hospitality company with more than 35 years of experience in hotel development and operations, today celebrated the topping out of Tempo by Hilton Bethlehem, marking a major construction milestone for what will become the first Tempo by Hilton hotel in Pennsylvania. The ceremony recognized the completion of the hotel's structural framework bringing the highly anticipated lifestyle hotel one step closer to its planned Fall 2027 opening.

Construction team members, community stakeholders, local officials and project partners gathered at the construction site at 36 W. Third Street in South Bethlehem to commemorate the achievement. Remarks were delivered by David Aungst, President of High Hotels; Brad Lefever, Vice President of Construction Management, High Construction Company; and Laura Collins, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Bethlehem. In keeping with traditional topping-out customs, attendees signed a commemorative wall panel that was ceremonially raised as part of the celebration. The signed panel will be incorporated permanently into the hotel's rooftop bar as a lasting reminder of the milestone.

The eight-story hotel, located across from the future ArtsQuest Creative Factory and adjacent to Lehigh University, will introduce Hilton's upscale Tempo brand to the Lehigh Valley. Upon opening, the property is expected to create approximately 65 hospitality positions and contribute to South Bethlehem's continued economic growth.

“Reaching this milestone brings us one step closer to introducing the first Tempo by Hilton in Pennsylvania,” said David Aungst, President of High Hotels Ltd.“Tempo is a brand designed for today's traveler, blending thoughtful wellness-focused amenities, contemporary design, and meaningful connections to Bethlehem. We're excited to bring this unique hospitality experience to Bethlehem and welcome guests to a hotel that reflects the energy, creativity, and character of the local community.”

Developed and owned by High Hotels Ltd., the project is being constructed by High Construction Company and designed by Greenfield Architects, continuing the integrated approach among High companies that began with the project's planning and development.

“Topping out marks a significant milestone for every construction team because it represents the successful completion of a building's structural framework,” said Mike Kreider, President of High Construction Company.“We're proud of the craftsmanship, collaboration, and commitment to safety demonstrated throughout this project, and we look forward to delivering a hotel that reflects the quality and attention to detail our team has brought to every stage of construction.”

Upon completion, Tempo by Hilton Bethlehem will feature 140 guestrooms, including signature Tempo Wellness Rooms with in-room Peloton® bikes. Amenities will include meeting space, the lobby-level Moonsong Café, an expanded fitness center, and a rooftop bar overlooking the city. Guests will also have access to the award-winning Hilton Honors® loyalty program.

The property will blend Tempo's contemporary design with elements inspired by Bethlehem's industrial heritage and SouthSide identity, including locally inspired artwork, regional artist installations, a gallery way, and views of SteelStacks cultural music and arts center. Located along the Bethlehem Greenway near ArtsQuest and Lehigh University, the hotel is designed to reflect the character of the surrounding community.

With the structural framework now complete, construction teams will focus on enclosing the building exterior, installing mechanical and electrical systems, and advancing interior construction. Tempo by Hilton Bethlehem remains on schedule for a planned opening in Fall 2027.

For more information about High Hotels and Tempo Bethlehem, please visit: HighHotels.com.

For more information about the Tempo by Hilton brand, please visit: TempobyHilton.com.

About High Hotels

High Hotels Ltd. develops, acquires, owns, and operates award-winning, focused service and extended-stay hotels in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. The company's properties are franchised through Hilton Hotels Corporation and Marriott International, Inc., and currently serve Harrisburg West, Lancaster (3), Allentown-Bethlehem, Easton (3), and York (2), Pa.; as well as Ewing-Princeton (2), and Mt. Laurel, N.J. A subsidiary of High Real Estate Group LLC based in Lancaster, Pa., High Hotels is recognized as an industry leader and has been serving guests and developing quality hospitality experiences for nearly four decades.

More information is available at or 717.293.4446.

About Tempo by Hilton

Tempo by Hilton is a stylish, contemporary lifestyle hotel brand designed for the ambitious traveler looking to maintain a sense of balance and momentum. With the recent debuts of Tempo by Hilton in Washington, DC, Savannah, and Nashville Midtown, and with more than 80 additional properties under development, Tempo by Hilton offers re-imagined guest rooms designed with well-being in mind, dynamic communal spaces for collaboration or focused work, healthy café-style dining developed in partnership with Bluestone Lane, a leading-edge beverage program featuring spirited and free-spirited cocktails, and next-level fitness facilities both in the hotel and with Tempo Wellness Rooms designed to match an at-home experience. Experience Tempo by Hilton by booking at tempobyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tempo by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tempo.

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Topping-Out Ceremony for Tempo by Hilton Bethlehem, by High Hotels Ltd. Tempo by Hilton Bethlehem Topping-Out Ceremony held by High Hotels Ltd.

CONTACT: Stephanie Reese High Hotels Ltd. 717.293-4464...