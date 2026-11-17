MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Intends to Appeal Nasdaq Determination

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Advanced Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: NXAT, NXATW) (the“Company” or“NXAT”) today announced that it received a Staff Delisting Determination Letter (the“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 11, 2026, notifying the Company that its ordinary shares do not comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

According to the Notice, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares remained below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, from September 30, 2026 through November 10, 2026.

The Notice further states that, because the Company effected a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on August 3, 2026, it is not eligible for the customary 180-calendar-day compliance period. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv), a company that has effected a reverse stock split within the preceding one-year period is not eligible for any compliance period and is instead subject to a Staff Delisting Determination.

Accordingly, Nasdaq has determined that the Company's securities are subject to delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market. Unless the Company requests an appeal of the determination by November 18, 2026, Nasdaq has advised that trading in the Company's ordinary shares and warrants will be suspended at the opening of business on November 20, 2026, and Nasdaq will file a Form 25-NSE with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) to remove the securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq. The Company's warrants are also subject to delisting pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5560(a), which requires the underlying ordinary shares to remain listed on Nasdaq.

The Company intends to timely appeal Nasdaq's determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”) and to present a plan to regain compliance with the applicable listing requirements. As previously disclosed, the Company has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on December 28, 2026 to consider, among other matters, a proposal to consolidate every eight (8) issued and unissued ordinary shares of the Company into one (1) ordinary share, and the Company expects to include the proposed share consolidation in the plan it presents to the Panel.

If the Company submits a timely hearing request, the suspension of trading in its securities and the filing of Form 25-NSE will be stayed pending the Panel's decision.

There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully appeal Nasdaq's determination, regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, or maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq.

About Nexus Advanced Technologies Inc.

Nexus Advanced Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: NXAT) is a publicly traded company focused on developing and pursuing opportunities in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and related technology infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NXAT's intended appeal of Nasdaq's delisting determination, its plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, the proposed share consolidation, and its ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of NXAT's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of NXAT. Some important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include NXAT's ability to satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing standards, obtain a favorable decision from the Panel, and implement any necessary measures to regain compliance, as well as changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions.

If any of these risks materialize or NXAT's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that NXAT does not presently know, or that NXAT currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect NXAT's current expectations, plans, and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof.

Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of NXAT described in NXAT's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026, including those under the heading“Risk Factors” therein. NXAT anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its assessments to change. However, while NXAT may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, NXAT specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

The forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing NXAT's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.